Milence expands its network to Milencewith the development of an electric charging hub in Varberg

AMSTERDAM, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milence, the joint venture between Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP and Volvo Group, announces its first charging hub in the Nordics, located in Varberg, Sweden. Milence is committed to a fossil-free future for road transport. To achieve this, the company is rolling out the first large-scale public electric charging network across Europe for heavy duty vehicles and buses.

An accessible charging hub in a key logistics point

In late 2023, Milence opened the first charging hub in Venlo, the Netherlands. In addition, the company announced an agreement with Port of Antwerp-Bruges, the second largest European port, to develop two charging hubs with thirty charging bays for heavy duty vehicles. With this announcement, Milence expands its future network towards the Nordics and commits to develop the first Milence' charging hub in Sweden.

The charging hub is strategically located in the municipality of Varberg, between Gothenburg and Malmö in the south-west of Sweden. The city itself is a popular stop off point for haulers and heavy-duty vehicle drivers, and the charging hub holds a strategic position near exit 55 along the E6 motorway. The hub in Varberg - as well as all other Milence charging hubs – will be open to all trucks regardless of brand.

A two phase development in Varberg

The company is developing its network, focusing on creating green corridors for road transport that connect key logistical points. The development of the charging hub in Varberg marks the first step of electrifying transport routes in the Nordics. In addition, Milence wants to create a holistic charging experience with their charging hubs by providing a space where drivers can rest and recharge. The site in Varberg will include several facilities including a lounge as well as showers and toilets, also accessible for people with disabilities, for an optimal customer experience.

The development of the charging hub in Varberg will be carried out in two phases:

In the first phase, the hub in Varberg will have 8 charging bays and be equipped with four high-performance Combined Charging Systems (CCS) chargers, each providing up to 400 kW of charging power. The hub will also have the signature Milence arch and additional facilities for drivers.

The second phase will include additional charging bays. Besides the CCS chargers, Milence plans to install Megawatt Charging Systems (MSC) chargers at the hub in Varberg as soon as the technology will be available for faster and even more reliable charging

Anja van Niersen, CEO of Milence, expressed her enthusiasm about the first hub in Sweden: "Recently, we announced multiple sites in Western Europe, and I am delighted we can now announce the development of our first site in the Nordics. The new charging hub in Varberg is strategically located in a key logistics area in the south-west of Sweden, between Gothenburg and Malmö. Through our future roadmap, our initiative to create high-performance green corridors across Europe is gaining momentum. We have more plans to expand our network with several key sites this upcoming year, some of which are already under contract and in development, and all of which are located along key strategic areas and open to all trucks."

About Milence

Milence is dedicated to making the future of road transport fossil-free. To realize this vision Milence is building a reliable charging network for all battery-electric heavy-duty trucks and coaches, regardless of brand. By 2027, they aim to have at least 1,700 high-performance charging points across Europe, with the first one operational in Venlo, the Netherlands since December 2023.

Milence was established in July 2022 as a joint venture between Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP and the Volvo Group, with an initial funding of €500 million, and operates as an independent, stand-alone company.

