Miles Ahead Brands Continues Growth with Acquisition of Statewide Materials

TAMPA, Fla., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miles Ahead Brands is excited to announce the acquisition of Statewide Materials, a well-established aggregate production and distribution company based in Titusville, FL, led by Christy Ruth, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Ruth, President.

This strategic partnership is a significant milestone for Miles Ahead Brands, as it aligns with its mission to elevate the aggregate distribution industry by forging partnerships with leading brands ready to propel their business to new heights.

Chris Whitney, Founder & CEO of Miles Ahead Brands shared, "I am honored and grateful to continue the legacy of Christy and Richard and the incredible company they have built. Their commitment to excellence and service echoes our own values, and we feel privileged to partner with them as we embark on this new chapter together."

"We are thrilled to welcome Statewide Materials into the Miles Ahead Brands family," said Dan Singer, President of Miles Ahead Brands. "This partnership not only diversifies our revenue streams and customer base but also strengthens our position in the market by leveraging Statewide Materials' extensive experience. We're enthusiastic about the significant growth and diversification opportunities ahead."

"We are delighted to join forces with Miles Ahead Brands in this exciting acquisition. Partnering with a company that shares our dedication to excellence and commitment to delivering top-notch service to clients is truly invigorating. We believe that Miles Ahead Brands provides the perfect home for our employees and clients, offering a seamless transition and even greater opportunities for growth and innovation in our sector," said Richard Ruth.

About Miles Ahead Brands

Miles Ahead Brands is a family of industry-leading aggregate distribution brands across the Southeast and Southwest. They are committed to accelerating the world's infrastructure by revolutionizing logistics for construction materials through their connected network and innovative solutions. For more information, visit milesaheadbrands.com.

About Statewide Materials

Statewide Materials is an established aggregate production and distribution company based in Titusville, Florida with over 25 years of experience. Statewide Materials focuses on the production and distribution of rip rap, armor stone, limestone, granite, and commercial-grade materials. For more information, visit swmagg.com.

Contact:

David Dowden

Sr. Director of Partnerships, Miles Ahead Brands

[email protected]

SOURCE Miles Ahead Brands