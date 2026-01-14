Miles Ahead Brands Launches Milestone Supply to Simplify and Modernize Aggregate Distribution

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miles Ahead Brands is proud to announce the launch of Milestone Supply, a unified, end-to-end solution designed to simplify the sourcing, selling, and movement of aggregate materials.

Built on Miles Ahead Brands' long-standing expertise in operating and scaling hauling- and materials-focused businesses, Milestone represents the next evolution of its vision to bring greater efficiency, transparency, and reliability to the aggregate supply chain.

Powered by NewMile, Miles Ahead Brands' proprietary technology, Milestone improves efficiency across production, sourcing, scheduling, and freight. "NewMile was built to replace manual processes, paper tickets, and disconnected systems with real-time visibility, actionable data, and reliable reporting across aggregate operations," said Dan Singer, President of Miles Ahead Brands and CEO of NewMile. "By integrating Miles Ahead Brands' existing companies into a single platform, we are streamlining aggregate distribution to create a more transparent, connected experience for civil contractors, haulers, and material suppliers across the Southeast and Southwest."

Milestone addresses a key pain point in the aggregate supply chain by providing a single point of contact for the entire distribution cycle. Clients can now easily source, sell, and move materials through one trusted partner, saving time and reducing the complexity of managing multiple suppliers.

"Milestone was created to solve one of the biggest challenges in the industry: the fragmentation of the aggregate supply chain," said Chris Whitney, Founder and CEO of Miles Ahead Brands and Milestone. "By unifying our capabilities and managing the entire process—from specialized material production to strategic freight and material movement—we provide a single, trusted partner that makes buying, selling, and moving aggregates easier, faster, and more predictable."

With a wide range of capabilities, including custom production, rail freight solutions, and efficient material management, Milestone ensures materials are moved on time and on budget, creating new opportunities for growth and improved project outcomes.

Milestone is positioned to become the premier resource for civil contractors, haulers, and material suppliers seeking dependable, data-driven distribution solutions backed by decades of industry experience and a commitment to innovation.

About Miles Ahead Brands

Miles Ahead Brands is a family of industry-leading aggregate distribution companies across the Southeast and Southwest. They are committed to accelerating the world's infrastructure by revolutionizing logistics for construction materials through their connected network and innovative solutions. For more information, visit milesaheadbrands.com.

About Milestone Supply

Milestone Supply is an all-in-one solution for sourcing, selling, and moving aggregate materials. Backed by decades of experience and powered by NewMile technology, Milestone connects the entire aggregate supply chain from pit-to-project. For more information, visit milestone-supply.com.

