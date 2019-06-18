Miles Everson Appointed to Board of Directors of Crosscode, Inc.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosscode, Inc, an enterprise software development company that focuses on helping companies manage their software assets, today announced that it had appointed Miles Everson, formerly the Global Advisory and Consulting Leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Everson will also serve as chair of Crosscode's audit committee.

Mr. Everson said, "I'm delighted to join Crosscode's board of directors. CrossCode's PanOptics platform is innovative and disruptive, blending technology and other intellectual property to enhance productivity and insights for people and companies. I expect their product offerings to be attractive for both enterprise customers and the consulting companies that serve them."

Aditya Sharma, CEO of Crosscode, said, "We are honored to have a professional of Miles' stature on our board of directors. Miles will provide exceptional insight into our target customers in the professional services industry. In addition, we cannot imagine a more qualified person to lead our audit committee and provide confidence to investors that we are providing full transparency on our operations."

Mr. Everson had 32 years of experience with PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP (PWC). After beginning his career in the Assurance practice, Miles moved to the PWC's Advisory practice and took on Canadian, U.S. Asia Pacific, and Global business leadership roles, including several Financial Services leadership roles before becoming US Vice Chairman and Advisory Leader. Beginning in 2013, Miles assumed international leadership roles, beginning with the newly-created role of Asia Pacific Americas Advisory and Consulting Leader, and then assuming the role of Global Advisory and Consulting CEO in 2015. The scope of this business includes consulting, deals, and forensic services, operating with over 60,000 professionals and serving clients in more than 150 countries. He also served many of the PWC's most prestigious clients and served on various Firm leadership committees.

About Crosscode:

Crosscode, Inc. is enabling businesses to innovate rapidly while keeping operations safe and manageable. Its Panoptics product helps companies visualize the interconnectedness of all of their software assets, making it far easier to manage change and protect data.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered to be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Crosscocde's expected use of the proceeds from the Series A financing round; the market opportunity for Crosscode's products; and the business strategies and development plans of Crosscode. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include Crosscode's ability to: make commercially available its products and technologies in a timely manner or at all; enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements for the development and distribution of its products; obtain intellectual property protection for its assets; accurately estimate its expenses and cash burn and raise additional funds when necessary. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Crosscode does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

