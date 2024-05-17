Miles Gaines Soars on the Charts with "Crescendos" Under 10K Projects/Warner Music Group

10K Projects/WMG's artist Miles Gaines, is making waves on the Charts with 2-Single EP "Crescendos." Post this

The standout track "Laughing to the Bank" is making waves internationally, currently charting at #69 on the Hip-Hop/Rap iTunes chart in Germany and breaking into the top 100 on Canada's Spotify Top Songs chart. Additionally, "Crescendos" has garnered over 2 million streams and chart-worthy hard sales in its first week across music platforms. These impressive chart performances signal the spark of big thing for Miles Gaines, highlighting his growing influence and the widespread appeal of his music.

Both tracks on "Crescendos" showcases Miles's versatility and deep connection to hip-hop culture. "Westside" is a vibrant ode to Los Angeles, capturing the city's glitz and glam through the lens of an old-school ride. In this track, Miles pays homage to West Coast legends like Snoop Dogg and Dom Kennedy, celebrating LA's legendary hip-hop scene. Meanwhile, "Laughing to the Bank" pays tribute to 50 Cent's phenomenal run during the mid-2000s, reflecting on the ambition and hustle that define success in the music industry. With a twist of some fun.

Miles Gaines, hailing from Gardena, CA. Found his passion early on at the age of 9 creating music on GarageBand to gaining recognition on MySpace, his journey has been marked by relentless dedication and exceptional talent. By Fifth grade, he was opening for legends like Raekwon.

Recently, Miles collaborated with Compton star The Game on track "Waiting" from his indie album "Heavy Is The Crown." The album was later picked up by 10K Projects/Warner Music Group.

"Crescendos" is more than just 2 songs; it's a statement of Miles Gaines's talent and potential. Its explosive chart performance highlights his trajectory in the industry. As the buzz around "Crescendos" continues, there is much opportunity for this release to climb higher on the charts and reach an even larger audience.

Listen to "Crescendos" here: https://milesgaines.lnk.to/cresc

About Miles Gaines:

Miles Gaines is an American rapper, known for his soulful hip-hop addition to modern era Rap. Discovered at a young age, by Damion "DAMIZZA" Young, Miles has steadily climbed the ranks of the music industry, earning accolades. His music reflects his deep roots in the Los Angeles hip-hop community and his innovative approach to the genre.

