Miles Talent Hub provides an innovative alternative to outsourcing for BDO Alliance USA member firms

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The accounting industry in the United States is confronting a severe shortage of qualified professionals, as highlighted by projections from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicating an annual demand of 126,500 accountants and auditors over the next decade, against a backdrop of fewer than 80,000 accounting graduates annually. While outsourcing accounting jobs might seem expedient, it brings complexities related to data security, quality control, and client confidentiality. Miles Talent Hub is addressing the accountant shortage with BDO Alliance USA member firms, deploying a fresh cohort of skilled professionals to effectively mitigate this pressing gap.

Varun Jain, Founder & CEO at Miles Education joins forces with Michael Horwitz, Executive director at BDO Alliance to solve the problem of accountant shortage

Miles Talent Hub has curated a talent pool of experienced accountants from India, all graduates of top US universities with STEM-designated MS degrees in Accounting and Analytics. With the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, these professionals can work in the US for up to three years without visa sponsorship, providing a seamless and efficient solution to the talent gap.

Member firms within the BDO Alliance USA, such as Kindlinger & Company, SB & Company, Boos & Associates, Blackman & Sloop, Urish Popeck, and Hancock Askew & Company, are actively recruiting from this exceptional talent pool across the nation, including states like California, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

"Miles Talent Hub's inclusion in our Business Resource Network's Vendor Marketing Program is part of our objective of offering our Alliance members a greater competitive advantage by giving them the ability to leverage additional value-added resources," said Michael Horwitz, Executive Director of BDO Alliance USA. "We strive to establish relationships with service providers, like Miles Talent Hub, that can offer the kind of forward-looking capabilities that our Alliance members need."

Varun Jain, Founder and CEO of Miles Talent Hub, echoed this enthusiasm: "We're excited about the opportunity to collaborate with BDO Alliance firms. Amidst the shortage of accountants, the only option for US public accounting firms was to outsource jobs abroad. With the Miles STEM Pathway, international accountants graduating from top US universities can now work domestically. Looking forward, integrating data analytics into accounting education is crucial for enhancing its relevance and attracting the new generation of domestic talent."

BDO Alliance USA's collaboration with Miles Talent Hub showcases their commitment to innovative solutions, setting a new standard for overcoming industry challenges.

About BDO Alliance USA

BDO Alliance USA is a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals. The BDO Alliance USA presents an opportunity for member firms to expand services to their clients without compromising their existing relationships or their autonomy. BDO Alliance USA firms have access to the resources and technical knowledge of BDO USA, P.C., and other Alliance members.

For more information, please visit www.bdo.com /alliance

About Miles Talent Hub

Miles Talent Hub, a division of Miles Education, is at the forefront of addressing the critical shortage of accountants in the United States with its innovative educational solutions. Offering a compelling alternative to the outsourcing of accounting jobs outside of the U.S., the Hub has launched the Miles STEM Pathway. This initiative champions the transformation of Master's in Accounting at top U.S. universities into STEM-designated programs, enabling international graduates to work in the U.S. for up to 3 years under the OPT program. Additionally, the Miles CPA Pathway, developed in partnership with Franklin University, offers an affordable solution for U.S. accounting undergraduates to meet the 150-credit requirement for CPA licensure.

For more information, please visit www.milestalenthub.com.

