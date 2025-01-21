MILESEEY Launches Pocket-sized Powerhouse Golf Rangefinder

Offers Industry's First Centimeter-Level Short Range Laser Technology Designed for Accurate Putting

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PGA Conference -- MILESEEY Golf -- Introducing the IONME2 : a compact yet powerful golf rangefinder engineered for both pro golfers and amateurs, as well as everyone in between who appreciates both precision and the casual enjoyment of the game. This pocket-sized powerhouse seamlessly blends exceptional performance with unparalleled agility. Equipped with MILESEEY's proprietary PinPoint Green™ Technology, the IONME2 accurately measures distances on the green with a precision of 1 cm. Elevate your game with the ultimate combination of innovation and ease.

MIleseey IONME2 rangefinder

The IONME2 features a Ball-to-Pin Mode (AKA, Coach Mode), designed to help golfers effortlessly measure distances between any two points on the course. With this mode, golfers can easily measure the distance from the ball to the pin while still in the cart, helping them to pick the perfect club ahead of time. It also provides accurate measurements even when obstacles are in the way. With just one rangefinder, golfers can measure the distance for their playing partners as well. Whether it's measuring between the ball and the hole or calculating distances between other key points on the course, the IONME2 enables golfers to plan their shots and manage the course with precision and confidence.

"The IONME2 is slated to be a game changer for golfers looking for a more compact rangefinder," said Elaine from MILESEEY. "Its ergonomic design allows for comfortable one-hand use and easily fits into their pocket. We can improve a golfer's swing confidence from anywhere on the course by offering the industry's first centimeter-level short-range laser technology and advanced pin-seeking technology."

Additional Features:

All weather performance

Water and sweat-resistant premium anti-fog lens

Upgraded OLED Red-Green Display

1,100YD Range

±1YD Accuracy

500YD Flag-Lock Range

7.5° FOV

6X Magnification

90% Transmission

The IONME2 is available now for $399.

MILESEEY will display the IONME2 at booth 2258 at The PGA Conference in Orlando, Florida, from January 21 to January 28. It will also showcase its GenePro S1 , AI-powered Golf Rangefinder, and GenePro G1.

About MILESEEY Golf

MILESEEY Golf, a sub-brand of MILESEEY specializing in smart golf rangefinders, is committed to empowering golf professionals and enthusiasts with advanced laser-ranging AI tech while always keeping users in mind.

Through independent research and innovative solutions, MILESEEY Golf offers outstanding rangefinding performance, comprehensive multi-scenario solutions, and an intelligent decision-making system, making every measurement a key part of your perfect swing!

SOURCE Mileseey