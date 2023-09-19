Milesight Green Building Initiates with IoT Actionable Insights

News provided by

Milesight

19 Sep, 2023, 13:10 ET

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight Smart Building Solution is a successful collection of IoT products that involves innovative technologies and the cutting-edge systems. By integrating various sensors and communication technologies such as LoRaWAN®, 5G, and AIoT, this green building is well-designed to optimize its auto-task of operations, enhance occupant comfort and safety, reduce energy consumption, and improve overall efficiency from all perspectives.

Continue Reading
Milesight Green Building Solution
Milesight Green Building Solution

The WT201 Smart Thermostat Sensor creates a stable and comfortable indoor ambience in Milesight IoT-based building with its actionable insights of programmable schedule, built-in temperature & humidity sensor, intuitive screen display, user-friendly operation, and Fahrenheit temperature display. The users can enjoy the holistic approach in every part of the building and adapt to the changing needs and preferences of occupants.

  • Make Automation in a Sustainable Way

By leveraging the power of Milesight's VS121 Workplace Occupancy Sensor, motion and occupancy status can be detected in real-time and automatically turn lights on or off depending on its occupancy status. Besides, users can set time-based lights on/off remotely with the WS558 Smart Light Controller. Referring to energy saving and asset protection, Milesight's WS523 Smart Portable Socket and WS51X Smart Wall Socket feature overload protection, remote scheduling and power control.

Milesight's AM300 Series and AM100 Series IAQ sensors provide comprehensive IAQ assessment by professional analysis and technologies, which can help determine the most effective strategies for maintaining healthy indoor air quality. The device is featured with various sensors such as CO2, PM2.5, PM10, Humidity, O3, HCHO, TVOC, etc. By being compatible with IoT Cloud and our relevant HVAC system.

  • Extend Your Monitoring Reach of Security and Presence 

Milesight's EM300-MLD Membrane Leak Detection Sensor is able to prevent property damage through real-time monitoring and detection of water leakage. On the other hand, the WS202 PIR & Light Sensor is able to measure brightness and interact with other devices. The WS203 Motion and TH Sensor ensures the indoor environment at an expected comfort level via pairing with the HVAC system if motions are detected.

  • 2023 H2 Roadmap Rolls Out

Milesight has always been delivering products that exceed expectations and address the evolving needs. In our Roadmap Webinar, you will learn features, enhancements, and innovations that we prioritize in the product development. Register Now＞＞

SOURCE Milesight

Also from this source

Los productos de monitoreo de nivel/distancia de Milesight revolucionan la gestión inteligente de residuos

Milesight-Produkte zur Überwachung von Abstand und Füllstand revolutionieren das intelligente Abfallmanagement

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.