MilesTalk Founder and Loyalty Program Expert Dave Grossman Launches Next Generation YourBestCreditCards.com

Dave Grossman

15 Nov, 2023

Completely reimagined platform leverages advanced filtering capabilities, optimal card combinations, and powerful bonus offer notifications

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Grossman, leading loyalty program consultant, industry speaker, author and credit card rewards expert, today announces the launch of the new YourBestCreditCards.com, a website that enables anyone – from the most knowledgeable credit expert to the occasional card user – to identify the right card for their lifestyle in minutes.

YourBestCreditCards.com was born from MilesTalk, a blog and Facebook community that teaches how to maximize earning and spending credit card rewards, miles and points. This new release turns a simple website into a true credit card recommendation platform.

With YourBestCreditCards.com, finding one's personal best credit card is smooth and seamless. In the Card Explorer, you can sort by card type and a wide range of features and benefits. Where other sites merely sort reviews by category, the Card Explorer simply works to eliminate as many cards as possible as you pick features and benefits and uses AI to find the best cards for the user, eliminating any guesswork.

Features on the platform include:

  • Credit card recommendation engine: Leverage powerful but simplistic filtering capabilities in the World Famous Credit Card Explorer to find a match quickly.
  • Best card combos: Pick a card and the site will algorithmically identify the one that will pair best to maximize your rewards across both cards.
  • Bonus offer notifications: Simply subscribe to offer notifications and we'll email you when we detect a change!
  • Potential rewards calculations: If you want to really dive in and get exact calculations on your potential rewards, you can securely enter your expenses in various popular bonus categories and the site will calculate exactly which cards are likely to earn you the most valuable rewards.

"The ultimate goal with the re-launch is to give virtually anyone – regardless of card expertise, know-how or experience – the opportunity to get the most out of their credit cards by equipping them with the knowledge they need and tapping into their own spending profiles," said Dave Grossman. "I'm confident that with the features we have packed into this new platform, anyone can get the information they need to maximize their credit card rewards without feeling overwhelmed."

View the new site here: YourBestCreditCards.com 

About YourBestCreditCards.com
YourBestCreditCards.com delivers powerful filtering capabilities for the myriad of available credit card features and benefits, in-depth details on optimal card combinations, and robust intro offer notifications that enable anyone with any level of credit card expertise to identify the right card for their lifestyle in minutes. Born from MilesTalk and an innovation of leading loyalty program consultant, industry speaker, author and credit card rewards expert Dave Grossman, YourBestCreditCards.com makes the pathway to the right card a smooth and seamless process, eliminating all the guesswork so users will no longer miss out on free points, miles or cash back.

