MilesTek Introduces IP67, Category 5e/6, Dual-Use Waterproof Ethernet Cables

The unique design of MilesTek's new IP67 waterproof cables allows them to be used with IP-rated receptacles for a watertight seal, or with standard RJ45 jacks. This design eliminates the need to custom order specialized cables that are IP-rated on one end and have a standard RJ45 connector on the other end. This dual functionality is accomplished by a waterproof shroud that can be pulled back to mate with standard RJ45 jacks.

Additional features of the new cable assemblies include a CMX outdoor burn rating, foil shield to protect against EMI/RFI interference and a tethered dustproof shroud cap. These versatile cables are available in both Cat 5e and Cat6 versions and are compatible with MilesTek's IP67-rated, bulkhead panel-mount couplers for an IP67-rated seal.

"Our new waterproof Ethernet cables offer the flexibility of being able to mate to both standard and IP-rated jacks, meaning our customers can save money and time by purchasing a single cable to address multiple applications. The innovative design of these new IP67 cables is sure to appeal to our military and industrial customers," said Mark Hearn, Product Manager.

MilesTek's new IP67, waterproof Ethernet cable assemblies are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

MilesTek

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936 x1174

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off the shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is AS9100C and ISO9001:2008 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics company.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milestek-introduces-ip67-category-5e6-dual-use-waterproof-ethernet-cables-300670495.html

SOURCE MilesTek