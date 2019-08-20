MilesTek Introduces New RoHS and REACH Compliant Connectors and Terminators

The new connectors are available with TRS, TRT and TRB style interfaces and are designed to be panel mounted. In addition to the new connectors, MilesTek also offers a series of RoHS compliant TRB bulkhead jack, feedthrough adapters with 2 lug and 4 lug options.

MilesTek's new RoHS and REACH compliant, 3 slot, 78 Ohm terminators are available in versions with or without a chain and are used to terminate an open bus line on a MIL-STD-1553 data bus.

"As our military and government customers continue to request products that are RoHS compliant, we have been addressing this need by expanding our portfolio of RoHS compliant products. These new products are all in-stock, helping our customers to avoid the typical 6-8 week lead times often found with our competitors," said Mark Hearn, Product Manager.

MilesTek's new RoHS and REACH compliant connectors and terminators are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off-the-shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is ISO-9001:2015 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Peter McNeil

MilesTek

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

SOURCE MilesTek