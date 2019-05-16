MilesTek Introduces RoHS and REACH Compliant M17/176-00002, High-Temp MIL-STD-1553B Cables

MilesTek now stocks a broad offering of MIL-STD-1553B cable assemblies that feature M17/176-00002 cable and are fully RoHS and REACH compliant. These 78 Ohm cables are constructed with high-temperature M17/176-00002 cable that is rated for 200 °C . The cable dielectric and fillers are made of PTFE (teflon) and the outer jackets are PFA (perfluoroalkoxy) to address extreme temperatures.

Connector options within this series include male and female, TRB, TRS, TTM and TRT. In addition to a wide selection of off-the-shelf lengths, custom lengths and connector combinations are also available upon request.

"To address our customers' demands for RoHS and REACH compliant products, we have developed this new series of fully RoHS complaint 1553 twinax cables that can be used in a wide range of mil/aero applications. As we continue to build our off-the-shelf offering, we will also be accepting custom order requests for these RoHS cables to meet the specific requirements of our customers," said Mark Hearn, Product Manager.

MilesTek's new RoHS and REACH compliant M17/176-00002 cable assemblies are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off-the-shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is ISO-9001:2015 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same-day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.

