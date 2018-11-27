MilesTek Launches New RoHS Compliant MIL-STD-1553B Bus Couplers

The Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) directive restricts the use of six hazardous materials in the manufacture of various types of electronic and electrical equipment. RoHS was initially adopted by the European Union in 2003 and has now become a mandatory requirement for many military and civilian applications involving electronic products.

To address the demand for RoHS compliant products, MilesTek now stocks a wide range of MIL-STD-1553B box style bus couplers with one through eight stub options and models with single, double or no bus jacks. Additionally, these robust bus couplers feature a transformer ratio of 1.41:1 with stub resistor values of 59 Ohm, 2W, 1%.

"As a direct response to many of our customers' requests for off-the-shelf box couplers that were RoHS compliant, we now offer one of the industry's widest selections of MIL-STD-1553B box bus couplers that are fully RoHS compliant," said Mark Hearn, Product Manager.

MilesTek's new RoHS compliant MIL-STD-1553B bus couplers are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

MilesTek

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off the shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is AS9100C and ISO9001:2008 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.

SOURCE MilesTek