MilesTek Launches New USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies with Thumbscrews

The new MUS3A-series cables feature a unique molded connector on one end of the assembly that includes two thumbscrews and a standard male USB 3.0 connector on the other end of the assembly. The thumbscrew connector is beneficial in many military and industrial applications where standard friction fit USB connectors can become dislodged from jostling, vibration, etc.

Additionally, these cables are manufactured per the mechanical requirements of the USB3 Vision standard and feature 30-micro-inch gold-plated contacts and throughput of 4.8 Gbps. Connector options include USB 3.0 Type A, B and Micro-B combinations.

"Our unique panel-mount USB 3.0 cables with thumbscrews were developed to address applications often found in military and industrial applications where excessive vibration or accidental cable pull can occur. This secure design will also appeal to our OEM customers who manufacture machine vision equipment," said Mark Hearn, Product Manager.

MilesTek's new USB 3.0 cables with thumbscrews are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off the shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is AS9100C and ISO9001:2008 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics company.

