MilesTek Now Stocks RoHS and REACH Compliant MIL-STD-1553B Bus Couplers with TRS Connectors

These new box-style bus couplers feature TRS subminiature connectors which are a smaller alternative to the standard TRB connector. This new line offers models with one through eight stub options and models with single, double or no bus jacks. Furthermore, these RoHS and REACH compliant bus couplers feature a transformer ratio of 1.41:1 with stub resistor values of 59 Ohm, 2W, 1%.

"As more of our military and government customers are requiring products that are RoHS compliant, we have been adding new products to address this need. Unlike our competitors in the marketplace, we stock these new ROHS bus couplers for same-day shipping, avoiding the 6-8 week lead times typically offered by other suppliers," said Mark Hearn, Product Manager.

MilesTek's new RoHS and REACH compliant MIL-STD-1553B bus couplers are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off-the-shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is ISO-9001:2015 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

