MilesTek Now Stocks RoHS/REACH Compliant, MIL-STD-1553 Lab-Rated Cable Assemblies

Connector options in this series include 2-slot and 3-slot TRB & TRS plugs and jacks, bulkhead-style jacks, insulted and non-insulted connectors as well as versions with a blunt cut ends. Additionally, select models feature rugged bend reliefs to stand up to demanding applications.

"These new cables are not only lab-rated, offering a wide temperature range, but they are also RoHS and REACH compliant. More and more, our military and civilian customers are requiring products that meet RoHS compliance. Our mission at MilesTek is to provide our customers a broad offering of RoHS compliant MIL-STD-1553 products that are all in-stock and available for same-day shipping," said Mark Hearn, Product Manager.

MilesTek's new RoHS/REACH compliant, lab-rated cables are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off-the-shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is ISO-9001:2015 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

MilesTek

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

SOURCE MilesTek

