MilesTek Unveils New RoHS-Compliant Compact MIL-STD-1553B Inline Bus Couplers

These data bus couplers feature one through four stub options, blunt (no connectors) 0.3 meter leads, M17/176-00002 78 Ohm Twinax cable, as well as various combinations and quantities of left and right stub leads. Additionally, these new RoHS-compliant bus couplers feature a transformer ratio of 1:1.41 with stub resistor values of 78.7 Ohm, 2W, 1 percent.

"These new smaller sized inline bus couplers are perfect for use in applications where space can be an issue, including in aircraft, land and sea-based vehicles and vessels, and other applications that require MIL-STD-1553 connectivity. As more of our customers are requiring products that are RoHS-compliant, we are adding new products to address this need. Unlike our competitors, we stock these new bus couplers for same-day shipping, avoiding the typical 6-8 week lead times found with many suppliers," said Mark Blackwood, Product Manager.

MilesTek's new RoHS compliant MIL-STD-1553B inline bus couplers are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off-the-shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is ISO-9001:2015 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

MilesTek

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

SOURCE MilesTek