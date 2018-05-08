MilesTek's New USB 2.0 Cables Combine LSZH Jackets with Latching Connectors

The new cable assemblies are ideal for military/aerospace applications where vibration is an issue, because unlike standard USB connectors which rely on a friction fit, the latching USB Type-A connectors on these assemblies provide lock-down mating retention with any USB Type-A jack.

Additionally, these cables feature low-smoke, zero-halogen (LSZH) cable jackets. LSZH reduces the amount of toxic and corrosive gases emitted during combustion. Typically used in poorly ventilated areas, LSZH is very popular with military contractors and anywhere the protection of people and equipment from toxic and corrosive gases is critical.

These new USB 2.0 cables are available with USB Type-A to USB Type-A connectors and with USB Type-A to USB Type-B connectors in lengths ranging from 0.3 meters to 5 meters.

"These unique USB cables offer not only a remedy for high vibration environments, they also address the growing requirement for LSZH jackets in confined space Mil/Aero applications," said Mark Hearn, Product Manager.

MilesTek's new USB 2.0 cables with latching connectors and LSZH jackets are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off the shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is AS9100C and ISO9001:2008 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics company.

