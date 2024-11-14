Milestone and HappySignals Announce a Partnership to Unlock Greater Human Productivity

HELSINKI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Technologies Inc. ("Milestone"), a leading global IT Services provider, and HappySignals, the Human-Centric IT Experience Management company, are excited to announce a partnership that empowers Milestone's customers to make informed, user-centric decisions by incorporating feedback and experience data from end-users into the IT decision-making process. This bridges the gap between IT metrics and real end-user experiences.

Promoting human-centric IT experiences for enhanced business outcomes

Milestone's 25+ years of experience show that consistent and satisfying digital experiences unlock greater human productivity, which, in turn, drives transformative business value. Businesses that capture true satisfaction scores of their IT services and deliver user-centric solutions foster a more productive and successful business environment.

At the heart of the solution lies a human-centric approach to IT services. Traditional CSAT mechanisms often fail to capture true user experiences. This calls for a paradigm shift – focusing on what matters most: the happiness and productivity of end-users.

"We are very excited about our partnership with HappySignals. By using their IT Experience Management Platform, we identify the time lost in inefficient processes and any friction or user frustration that may escape detection in internal performance metrics (causing the 'Watermelon Effect'). Through experience analytics and employee sentiment analysis, Milestone empowers enterprises to drive the next-level improvements that elevate business outcomes," said Dale Birkley, Sr. Director, Digital Workplace Services at Milestone Technologies.

Katie Bates, VP of Global Partnerships and Alliances at HappySignals, said, "Milestone is a fantastic and exciting addition to our partner ecosystem. They bring the capability to deliver true end-to-end experience services, driving significant improvements whilst enhancing the happiness and productivity of the employees they serve.

This comprehensive service approach ensures that IT services and performance metrics are structured around user needs rather than mere technical goals. By incorporating feedback and experience data from end-users into the IT decision-making process, businesses are positioned to make informed, user-centric decisions. This drives greater business outcomes, operational agility, and employee productivity, making it best suited for businesses seeking to revolutionize their IT experience management.

About HappySignals

HappySignals is the leading SaaS company for IT Experience Management, empowering enterprises to improve employee experiences. HappySignals enables IT leaders to get a real-time understanding of the experiences they deliver to end-users across all IT services. IT leaders use experience data to make informed decisions to improve employee happiness and productivity. HappySignals discovers the experiences of millions of employees in 130 countries. Customers have been able to make employees happier and increase productivity by 26%. Find out more: www.happysignals.com and follow HappySignals on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/happysignals/

About Milestone

Milestone Technologies, Inc. is a global IT Services provider based in the Silicon Valley and has been providing diverse solutions since 1997, helping hundreds of leading corporations deliver technology around the globe. The company employs 3,100+ industry professionals, serves over 200 clients, and operates in over 31 different countries. For more information, please visit https://milestone.tech/ and follow Milestone Technologies on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/milestone-technologies/

