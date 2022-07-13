Milestone Announces Trial LawHER Scholarship to a Rising Third Year Female

Award Demonstrates Milestone's Ongoing Commitment to Promoting Leadership Opportunities for Women in the Legal Space

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Milestone is offering the Trial LawHER scholarship, a generous $10,000 award for a third-year female law student interested in becoming a plaintiff trial lawyer. Milestone plans to work with the recipient and others to educate new attorneys about the value of settlement planning while they continue to promote opportunities for women in the legal and financial sectors. The deadline for scholarship application is August 31st. More information and the application can be found here.

"We are thrilled to not only directly support a talented aspiring lawyer, but also our next generation of women leaders by making them aware of all the resources and leadership opportunities available for them to succeed," said Amy Fogle, chief executive officer of Milestone. "Diversity of women in leadership positions in the financial and legal sector ultimately leads to greater and better perspectives for clients, and the overall empowerment of women in the workplace."

Despite the fact that female legal students outnumber men, only one in every three practicing attorneys is female. According to a 2021 survey from the National Association of Women Lawyers, pay for women at U.S. law firms continues to lag behind pay for men in similar positions, and women still only represent about 22% of equity partners in law firms.

Milestone supports mentorship and other opportunities for female trial lawyers, and is a founding sponsor of both Women En Mass, a community of female mass tort lawyers from across the country, and the Society of Women Trial Lawyers, a network of female personal injury attorneys.

Milestone is also unique in that it has an entirely female-led executive suite, with Amy Fogle serving as Chief Executive Officer, Kristen Rutkowski as the firm's Chief Financial Officer, Rachel McCarthy as Chief Marketing Officer.

The TrialLAWHer Scholarship is just another example of how Milestone has put their money where their mouth is and is demonstrating their commitment to promoting the inclusion and leadership of women in the civil justice space.

About Milestone

Milestone works with attorneys and plaintiffs to implement strategies for long-term planning, ensuring hard-earned settlement proceeds are as beneficial as possible. Their innovative approach to settlement planning yields personalized financial solutions and supports growth potential for the country's most trusted trial lawyers.

