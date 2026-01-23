Milestone Bank Appoints Mark T. Yung as Chairman, CEO and President

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Bank announces the appointment of Mark T. Yung as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. In addition, Mr. Yung has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Milestone Capital Partners, Inc. Mr. Yung's business building sophistication, that spans institutional banking leadership and hands-on operating experience as an entrepreneur and investor, uniquely positions him to lead Milestone through its next phase of product expansion, scalable growth and disciplined return on capital.

Mr. Yung most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of PacWest Bancorp and Pacific Western Bank from 2019 through 2023. In that role, he led specialty lending platforms—including aviation finance, equipment leasing, lender finance and venture banking—as well as treasury management, digital banking, technology, and innovation. Mr. Yung's governance responsibilities included serving as a Director of PacWest Bancorp and serving on its Risk Committee.

In addition to his leadership in banking, Mr. Yung has worked closely with growth-stage companies as an operator and board member, with a focused execution on long-term value creation. His depth of business experience includes senior leadership roles for businesses navigating expansion, restructuring, and complex capital decisions. He currently serves on the Boards of IPSY™, ESW Group™, and San Luis West Solar.

"I'm excited to join Milestone Bank at such a pivotal moment of its growth trajectory," said Mr. Yung. "The Bank has achieved strong growth by moving with speed and being committed to customer excellence. As a leader with a diverse experience as an entrepreneur, investor and operator, I intend to apply that lens in shaping Milestone Bank's strategic vision. I look forward to working alongside the team to augment the product offering and customer experience that will enhance Milestone Bank's capabilities to satisfy the needs of business owners across the country."

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Milestone Bank is a nationwide lender that includes equipment finance, SBA loans, and lender finance. The Bank works closely with entrepreneurs and operators to deliver insight-led financing solutions—matching ambition with capital to unlock untapped growth. Milestone is known for its responsiveness, disciplined execution, and tailored structuring across a broad range of business financing needs. For more information, visit milestonebank.com or call 800-800-8098.

