Milestone Contractors to Expand Statewide

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Milestone Contractors, LP announced the merger of three Indiana-based construction companies. Walsh & Kelly Inc based in Griffith, IN and Wabash Valley Asphalt located in Terre Haute, IN, will now be known as Milestone Contractors and be headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

This consolidation is effective today and will benefit the group by allowing the company's Indiana construction businesses to better share resources and serve local communities. The same dedication to relationships, quality, and customer service will continue. The personnel, office locations, and asphalt plant locations will remain the same. The company will continue to be privately held by the family-owned parent company, The Heritage Group.

"We are three very reputable companies coming together as one. We are better together. Going forward as we provide safe and high quality services and products across the state, we will make lives better one road and bridge at a time." – CJ Potts, COO.

Milestone Contractors provides contracting work to the entire state of Indiana – and employs upwards of 2,000 benefitted and craft employees. Combined, the company will service the entire state of Indiana and beyond. The company is a top INDOT and public sector contractor, also providing high quality services in local private and commercial markets.

About Milestone Contractors

Milestone Contractors is a fully integrated highway, heavy construction, asphalt paving, concrete paving, and site-development general contractor. The company provides construction services primarily in the state of Indiana. Milestone Contractors is a part of The Heritage Group's family of businesses. Learn more at www.thgrp.com.

SOURCE Milestone Contractors

Related Links

http://www.milestonelp.com

