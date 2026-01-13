Milestone Environmental Strengthens Permian Basin Leadership with Acquisition of Striker Slurry Injection Facility

Strategic New Mexico expansion reinforces Milestone's position in the northern Delaware Basin

HOUSTON and MIDLAND, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Environmental ("Milestone" or the "Company"), a leading environmental infrastructure and waste management company, today announced the acquisition of the Striker slurry injection facility in Lea County, New Mexico, further expanding its industry-leading network of advanced waste management infrastructure, effective January 1, 2026.

The Striker facility enhances Milestone's strategic positioning across the Permian Basin, bringing the company's total network to 15 facilities across Texas and New Mexico. This acquisition reinforces Milestone's unmatched capacity to provide reliable, safe and compliant waste management solutions that help customers reduce their environmental footprint while maintaining operational efficiency. The treatment and oil reclamation capabilities, particularly from tank bottom waste streams, at the Striker facility are an important addition to Milestone's solution set and will enable the company to improve its offering across the network.

"The acquisition of Striker represents another strategic step in strengthening our position as a definitive leader in energy and industrial waste management," said Gabriel Rio, Milestone's President and CEO. "This state-of-the-art facility expands our ability to serve customers across the Permian Basin with the reliability and advanced technology they've come to expect from Milestone. We're not just growing our network; we're enhancing the infrastructure that enables cleaner energy production."

Advanced Infrastructure for Comprehensive Solutions

The Striker facility features cutting-edge technology, including automated tanker washout systems with high-pressure jets and advanced oil reclamation capabilities. The facility is designed to accept all RCRA-exempt energy waste streams, operating 24/7 to support customers' operational needs.

Like all Milestone facilities, Striker utilizes an advanced injection process to permanently isolate waste thousands of feet underground, preventing environmental contamination and supporting customers' sustainability goals. This process will be upgraded in the coming months to align with Milestone's patented slurry injection technology. The facility's sophisticated oil reclamation technology also maximizes resource recovery, aligning with sustainable practices.

Industry-Leading Scale and Reliability

This acquisition further solidifies Milestone's position as a leading energy waste management company in the US, operating an unmatched network of strategically located facilities. The company's continued growth reflects increasing industry demand for professional, reliable waste management solutions that support both operational efficiency and environmental stewardship.

"Our customers choose Milestone because we deliver unmatched reliability, safety, and compliance," Rio added. "Every facility acquisition strengthens our ability to serve as the trusted partner that energy companies depend on to manage their waste responsibly while advancing their sustainability objectives."

The Striker facility will continue operations without interruption, with Milestone's operational excellence standards and safety protocols being implemented to ensure consistent, high-quality service delivery.

About Milestone Environmental

Milestone Environmental, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a leading environmental services and carbon management company and the largest energy waste sequestration company in the United States. Milestone operates a leading integrated network of waste infrastructure that reduces the carbon impact of its customers by permanently sequestering hydrocarbon waste over a mile below the surface, preventing greenhouse gas emissions and water and ground contamination. Since 2014, Milestone has sequestered more than 4 million tons of CO2e through its injection process. Milestone is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners. Please visit www.milestone-es.com to learn more.

