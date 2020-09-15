Milestone in Scania's electrification - introduces first commercial electric truck range

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden , Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania today commercially launches its range of electric trucks, a milestone in its aim to be leading in the transition to a sustainable transport system. The high-performance plug-in hybrid and fully electric trucks initially focus on urban applications, including distribution to retailers.

With Scania's proven record in delivering premium diesel and renewable fuel trucks, the launch marks a significant step in the company's development. Over the coming years, Scania will continue to develop its range of electrified vehicles for all applications, including long-haulage and construction.

"It is with a great deal of pride that we announce the start of Scania's long-term electrification commitment," says Scania's President and CEO Henrik Henriksson. "We will over the coming years annually launch electrified products for our entire range and we are presently reorganising our production towards that end. Of particular significance is that we will in a few years' time, also introduce long-distance electric trucks adapted for fast charging during drivers' compulsory 45-minute rest periods."

Electrification of the heavy commercial truck fleet is decisive in reaching the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to well below 2°C. E-vehicles will therefore increasingly be an attractive option for progressive customers. Scania will in the initial stages, develop and deploy hybrid and fully electric trucks in partnership with these forward-looking customers.

The Scania fully electric truck - offered with L- and P-series cabs - is equipped with a 165-300 kWh battery pack for the 230 kW electric motor, equal to approximately 310 hp. Customers can select either five or nine batteries, the latter for a range of up to 250 km on a single charge.

Scania's plug-in hybrid truck, also available for L- and P-series cabs, provides opportunities to travel long distances in a combustion engine mode and subsequently drive up to 60 km in an electric mode when required. Combined with renewable fuel, operators can significantly reduce their climate impact.

Both these technologies build upon the Scania's modular system with components tried-and-tested throughout Scania's truck range, well-known for their durability and reliability.

"Although electrified vehicles in certain aspects represent a new technology, we've taken all possible steps to ensure that we apply the same unwavering uptime criteria as for our other trucks," says Anders Lampinen, Director, New Technologies. "Scania signifies premium quality and needless to say that characterises our electrified trucks as well."

In addition to general cargo and temperature-controlled transports, e-trucks can be gainfully deployed with bodywork as hooklifts, tippers, concrete mixers and refuse collectors as well as for fire and rescue services.

"We are convinced that progressive customers will be eager to lead the way into electrification by taking initial steps to future-proof their fleets," says Lampinen. "In major transport companies with large fleets, implementation gives them an early opportunity to gain experience in this area. Meanwhile, we know that large transport buyers are interested in reducing their carbon footprints."

Both the plug-in and fully electric truck will be essential for operating in the growing number of urban areas around the world with low-emission city centre zones. They also provide opportunities for increased vehicle utilisation. With silent deliveries, transport services can be extended well into the night and early mornings, avoiding traffic congestion and parking difficulties. Studies show that off-peak deliveries can be more than 30 percent quicker than on equivalent daytime transport routes thanks to simpler parking at delivery points, less queuing, higher speeds and more frequently green lights at intersections.

The fully electric truck comes with an option for five batteries for a total of 165 kWh or nine batteries for 300 kWh installed capacity. With the combustion engine removed, one battery is placed in the former engine tunnel with the remaining four or eight batteries placed along the chassis side.

The batteries can be conveniently charged by 130 kW DC using a Combined Charging System (CCS) connector. The charging time is less than 55 minutes for the five-battery option and less than 100 minutes for the nine-battery option. Meanwhile, the batteries are continuously charged in motion through regenerative braking energy.

Since the plug-in hybrid truck also has a combustion engine unit, the available space for batteries is less. It is equipped with three batteries for an installed capacity of 90 kWh for the 115 kW electric motor. The charging time from nil to 80 percent is approximately 35 minutes and in addition to charging via regenerative braking energy, battery power can be topped up during loading and unloading. The electric powertrain is combined with a 280-360 hp combustion engine. The range in electric mode alone is 60 km.

With the silent mode of both trucks and the remarkable acceleration of the the fully electric truck of 2200 Nm torque, they offer a very different and exciting driving experience. "We know that there are plenty of young and experienced drivers that will be attracted not only by tangibly contributing to sustainable transports but also by the opportunity to be among the first on the road with these trucks of the future."

For further information, please contact:

Karin Hallstan, Head of Corporate Communication & PR

Tel: +46 76 842 81 04

E-mail: [email protected]

Anders Lampinen, Director, New Technologies

Tel: + 46 8 553 524 41

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scania/r/milestone-in-scania-s-electrification---introduces-first-commercial-electric-truck-range,c3193642

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/209/3193642/1306406.pdf Milestone in Scaniaâ€™s electrification â€" introduces first commercial electric truck range https://news.cision.com/scania/i/20089-002-16-7,c2824207 20089-002 16-7 https://news.cision.com/scania/i/20091-007,c2824208 20091-007 https://news.cision.com/scania/i/20110-009,c2824209 20110-009 https://news.cision.com/scania/i/20090-004,c2824237 20090-004 https://news.cision.com/scania/i/20076-015,c2824238 20076-015 https://news.cision.com/scania/i/20091-010,c2824676 20091-010 https://mb.cision.com/Public/209/3193642/98b24a098f18d2b7.pdf Scania s new hybrid truck with 60 km electric range https://mb.cision.com/Public/209/3193642/ae515472e02c2d5a.pdf Scania launches fully electric truck with 250 km range

SOURCE Scania