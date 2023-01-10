Milestone Money Launches New Website

New Brand to Reflect Milestone Money's focus on retirement planning and management

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Money, a full-service financial planning and investment management firm based in Chicago, announced today the launch of a new brand and website that better reflect the company's values and range of services.

"We are proud to announce the launch of our Milestone brand and website," said Randy Dippell, Founder of Milestone Money. "Our clients can expect an easy-to-navigate site with helpful resources, expertise, and insights on financial topics about living your best life in retirement."

Founded in 2022, Milestone Money provides retirement planning, financial planning, and investment management to pre-retirees, retirees, and those in their legacy years. By focusing on the milestones leading up to, into, and throughout retirement, Milestone Money walks the journey with clients to help them manage the financial considerations required to achieve their retirement goals, enjoy life, and live a worry-free retirement.

"At Milestone Money we recognize that getting to retirement is only the first step," said Dippell. "There are complex systems and many decisions involved both as our clients enter retirement and live out those years that involve a lot of financial planning."

While many advisory firms target the pre-retirement planning years, Milestone Money recognizes the importance of partnering with their clients throughout the entirety of the retirement process. Retirement management can cover more than a dozen significant milestones from age 50 to full retirement age and beyond. The new website will provide informative guides and checklists on retirement management and resources on tax planning and investment topics.

Owner Randy Dippell founded Milestone Money to focus on supporting the success and happiness of those entering or experiencing retirement, a fast-growing population in the United States. Randy previously founded NestEgg Advisory in 2012, where he worked closely with corporate executives and small business owners, and later joined Advice Period as a Partner Advisor. Randy has over 30 years of experience in financial services and more than 20 years in wealth management. He is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor and a Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist.

Milestone Money is a financial advisory firm that specializes in Retirement Wealth Management. Their core services are tax planning, retirement planning and investment management, which are customized for clients to help them make the most of their finances before and throughout their retirement years.

