Milestone Movie Musicals Add to the Magic as Fathom Events and TCM Continue - and Expand - the 2019 TCM Big Screen Classics Series

DENVER, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a spectacular first six months of 2019, Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will bring seven more classic films to movie theaters in the second half of the year, beginning with Barbra Streisand starring in Gene Kelly's lavish adaptation of Hello, Dolly!, and ending with a newly announced presentation of the MGM musical classic Meet Me in St. Louis.

Meet Me in St. Louis

For its 50th anniversary, Hello, Dolly! is back where she belongs: on the big screen, playing Sunday, August 11, and Wednesday, August 14. Winner of three Academy Awards®, Hello, Dolly! kicks off the second half of 2019's TCM Big Screen Classics series, which is in the midst of its biggest and most popular year yet.

Young audiences recently discovered Hello, Dolly! as the favorite film of the title character in Disney-Pixar's "Wall-E." Now fans of all ages can experience the irrepressible Dolly Levi in this fabled film that also stars Walter Matthau, Michael Crawford, Marianne McAndrew, E.J. Peaker, Danny Lockin and Tommy Tune, and features more than a dozen memorable songs by Jerry Herman.

The nostalgic Americana of Hello, Dolly! is echoed in the film that will bring 2019's TCM Big Screen Classics series to a close – director Vincente Minnelli's Meet Me in St. Louis, starring Judy Garland, Margaret O'Brien, Mary Astor and Tom Drake. Among the many unforgettable songs in the film, which celebrates its 75th anniversary, is the essential holiday classic "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." Meet Me in St. Louis will play December 8 and 11.

Tickets to all films in the TCM Big Screen Classics series are available now online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. The complete TCM Big Screen Classics series schedule for the remainder of 2019 is:

Hello, Dolly ! – Director Gene Kelly 's lavish, eye-popping big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical stars a luminous Barbra Streisand in the title role. August 11 and 14.

– Director 's lavish, eye-popping big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical stars a luminous in the title role. Lawrence of Arabia – Peter O'Toole is British soldier and adventurer T.E. Lawrence in the visual masterpiece from director David Lean from a screenplay by Robert Bolt and Michael Wilson , also starring Omar Sharif , Alec Guinness and Anthony Quinn . September 1 and 4.

is British soldier and adventurer T.E. Lawrence in the visual masterpiece from director from a screenplay by and , also starring , and . The Shawshank Redemption – The adaptation of a Stephen King story, directed by Frank Darabont , remains at the top of IMDB's user-generated list of most popular movies ever. September 22 , 24 and 25 .

– The adaptation of a story, directed by , remains at the top of IMDB's user-generated list of most popular movies ever. . Alien – The landmark science-fiction/horror blockbuster from director Ridley Scott celebrates its 40th anniversary as one of the most influential genre films in movie history. October 13 , 15 and 16.

– The landmark science-fiction/horror blockbuster from director celebrates its 40th anniversary as one of the most influential genre films in movie history. The Godfather: Part II – Director Francis Ford Coppola 's brilliant follow-up to The Godfather continues the Corleone family saga in another stunning masterpiece that earned the Academy Award ® for Best Picture. November 10 , 12 and 13 .

– Director 's brilliant follow-up to continues the Corleone family saga in another stunning masterpiece that earned the Academy Award for Best Picture. . When Harry Met Sally ... -- There are rom-coms – and then there's When Harry Met Sally ..., in which Harry and Sally insist they can remain just friends, despite all evidence to the contrary. December 1 and 3 .

There are rom-coms – and then there's ..., in which Harry and Sally insist they can remain just friends, despite all evidence to the contrary. . Meet Me in St. Louis – The nostalgic classic chronicles life and love at the turn of the 20th century and is filled with unforgettable songs and performances. December 8 and 11.

For artwork/photos related to "TCM Big Screen Classics," visit the Fathom Events press site.

