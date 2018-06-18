Milestone Pharmaceuticals Announces Launch of OutsmartPSVT.com Supporting Patients with PSVT, a Common and Underdiagnosed Heart Disorder

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8339851-milestone-pharmaceuticals-launches-psvt-website/

"This is the first website devoted solely to helping people living with PSVT, providing a resource to allow them to better understand this condition and helping them to take an active role in managing their PSVT in partnership with their healthcare team," said Joseph Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Pharmaceuticals. "Bringing this site to life is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the PSVT community and its members, with the goal of advocating for greater awareness and better care."

"There is a sizeable population that stands to benefit from relevant and accessible disease education," said Dr. Thomas F. Deering, FHRS, President, Heart Rhythm Society. "People living with PSVT and their families welcome support at all points in their journey―before, during, and following a diagnosis of this common arrhythmia."

While PSVT is not typically life-threatening, symptoms may be alarming because of the sudden and unexpected onset of episodes combined with a racing heart. Some people experience significant anxiety and fear of the next episode. The episodes themselves may be debilitating and exhausting, leading some to avoid certain activities or withdraw from their normal routines, such as work, driving, or travel.1

"PSVT is undoubtedly a daunting and challenging condition, often delayed in diagnosis or misdiagnosed entirely. In the face of that, people living with PSVT are in need of education and resources to help them become fully informed about their health and ongoing care," said Trudie C.A. Lobban, MBE, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Arrhythmia Alliance. "This is timely subject matter on the heels of the World Heart Rhythm Week, which occurred June 4-10, 2018, but PSVT remains an important topic year-round."

The website aims to debunk myths about living with PSVT, addresses frequently asked questions, defines terminology, and delves into the physical and emotional sides of living with this arrhythmia. More importantly, this online resource also provides useful tips on how to outsmart PSVT by arming patients with practical information and knowledge.

To learn more, visit OutsmartPSVT.com. The website is intended for educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice. Every individual's medical situation is different, so all patient and caregiver questions should be directed to a healthcare professional.

About Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT)

Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia is a condition that afflicts approximately 1.7 million people and results in over 600,000 healthcare claims per year in the U.S. alone.2 During a PSVT episode, patients may feel palpitations while heart rate increases dramatically, sometimes exceeding 250 beats per minute.3 Although the condition is not life threatening, it causes great distress to the patient and can result in a visit to a hospital emergency department where the patient is usually administered intravenous drugs and monitored until the symptoms resolve.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone, headquartered in Montreal, Canada with a U.S. subsidiary in Charlotte, N.C., is a clinical stage drug development company focused on developing an investigational new drug intended to provide rapid-onset and short-acting treatment of PSVT episodes and other episodic conditions.

For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com.

References



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milestone-pharmaceuticals-announces-launch-of-outsmartpsvtcom-supporting-patients-with-psvt-a-common-and-underdiagnosed-heart-disorder-300667423.html

SOURCE Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Related Links

http://www.milestonepharma.com

