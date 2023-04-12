Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that members of its management team will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the same website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines. Milestone's lead product candidate etripamil recently completed its Phase 3 clinical-stage program for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR). Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com and follow Milestone on Twitter at @MilestonePharma.

