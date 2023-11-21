Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

21 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) today announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat is available to watch both live and replay for approximately 90 days following the presentation in the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals 

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the lives of people living with complex and life-altering heart conditions. The Company's focus on understanding unmet patient needs and improving the patient experience has led us to the development of new treatment approaches that provide patients with an active role in self-managing their care. Milestone's lead investigational product is etripamil, a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray that is being studied for patients to self-administer without medical supervision to treat highly symptomatic episodic attacks associated with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR).  

The company recently submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for etripamil, which will be marketed under the conditionally approved brand name CARDAMYSTTM for PSVT, a debilitating heart condition where patients have unpredictable episodes of extremely rapid heart rate. If approved, it will be the first innovative treatment solution for PSVT in 30 years. Milestone is also studying etripamil in AFib-RVR, an irregular heart rhythm with an abnormally rapid heart rate. Results from the ReVeRA Phase 2 clinical trial were presented as a Featured Science Session at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2023 and simultaneously published in Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology. The data showed that delivery of etripamil nasal spray significantly and rapidly reduced ventricular rate in patients with AFib, along with symptoms of rapid rates, consistent with the drug's pharmacologic profile. Find out more at www.milestonepharma.com

Contact
Kim Fox, Vice President, Communications
[email protected]
704-803-9295

