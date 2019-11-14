Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) today announced that Joseph G. Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:

The Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 3:20 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time ( 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time )

at Greenwich Mean Time ( ) The Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of each presentation can be accessed in the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com. An archived replay of each webcast will be available on the same website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. Etripamil is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker designed by Milestone and being developed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be administered by the patient to terminate episodes of PSVT as they occur. Milestone is actively recruiting patients for a Phase 3 clinical trial of etripamil for the treatment of PSVT. Top-line data from the phase 3 pivotal efficacy trial (NODE-301) is expected in the middle of the first half of 2020.

Contact:

David Pitts

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

david@argotpartners.com

