Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that Joseph Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:

The H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Annual Global Investment Conference on at The Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed in the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the same website for approximately 30 days following the presentations.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines. Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @MilestonePharma.

Contact

David Pitts

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

[email protected]

SOURCE Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.milestonepharma.com

