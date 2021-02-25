Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that Joseph Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:

The Cowen 41 st Annual Health Care Conference's panel on Cardiovascular Disease and Hospital Products on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time .

Annual Health Care Conference's panel on Cardiovascular Disease and Hospital Products on at . The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 on demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time .

on demand beginning at . The Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time .

A replay of the pre-recorded H.C. Wainwright presentation and live webcast Oppenheimer presentation can be accessed in the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the same website for approximately 90 days following the presentations.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of etripamil, a Phase 3 clinical-stage program, for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @MilestonePharma.

SOURCE Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

