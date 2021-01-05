Milestone Scientific, Inc. Unveils Study Findings: Where Is Anesthesiology Headed?

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, has announced the results of a detailed survey amongst Board Certified Anesthesiologists in the US. The survey was conducted to better understand where the profession of anesthesiology is today and where anesthesiologists believe it should go in the future.

The survey, conducted by the Schlesinger Group (a research company) on behalf of Milestone Scientific, highlights the need for technological innovations in the field of anesthesia, most notably in patients having epidural analgesia during labor and delivery.

Milestone Scientific strives to be at the forefront of the desired and necessary change by helping physicians reimagine the future of anesthesia.

A brief overview of the findings can be found at https://milestonescientificsurvey.com/ . Findings include the following:

56% of Anesthesiologists feel the pressure of time, impacting patient care

84% of Anesthesiologists believe their "skill and acumen are not fully leveraged"

Only 16% of anesthesiologists believe the field is headed in a positive direction

70% believe hospital procurement holds the field back from access to innovative technologies

96% say they must embrace new technologies

Join Milestone Scientific on Tuesday, January 12 at 9:00 AM EST for a more in-depth look at the data, the motivation behind the survey, and how Milestone Scientific plans to move the field of anesthesiology into the future by addressing the call for innovation and change.

To register for the webinar event, visit https://bit.ly/milestonewebinar

Arjan Haverhals, President of Milestone Scientific stated: "As we strive to become the new standard of care in epidural procedures, it is important to understand the environment the anesthesiology profession is facing. I am pleased to have had the opportunity to conduct this research study with Schlesinger Group, which highlights the needs of practice Anesthesiologists, their concerns regarding optimal epidural placement, as well as opportunities and challenges for the future. Based on the findings of the research, we believe that the CompuFlo® Epidural System directly addresses many of these key challenges.

The clinical and safety benefits of the CompuFlo Epidural / CathCheck Systems are backed by extensive published clinical data demonstrating significant reductions in dural punctures, as well as complication rates, and contributes to a significant savings of time on the part of anesthesiologists. Moreover, the CompuFlo instrument has the potential to significantly reduce costs associated with morbidity, providing a direct economic benefit to healthcare institutions. Similarly, the CathCheck technology has the potential to transform the monitoring of catheter placement following an epidural procedure by confirming the placement of a catheter within 2 minutes, versus 20-40 minutes using conventional methods.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE Milestone Scientific Inc.

Related Links

https://milestonescientificsurvey.com/

