MILESTONE SYSTEMS HELPS RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS TURN VIDEO DATA INTO OPERATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

The 88-acre Las Vegas resort uses Milestone's open-platform video technology to connect thousands of cameras, analytics, and specialized security tools to strengthen investigations, support gaming compliance, and help teams make faster decisions.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Systems, a leading provider of open platform video management software (VMS), is helping Resorts World Las Vegas (RWLV) bring together security operations, investigations, gaming compliance, and operational intelligence through an open platform video ecosystem built on Milestone XProtect VMS.

Located on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, Resorts World Las Vegas is one of the newest and most technologically advanced resorts in the United States. Opened in 2021, the $4.3 billion property spans 88 acres and includes multiple hotel brands, a large casino floor, entertainment venues, retail spaces, and dining experiences that collectively attract thousands of guests each day.

Managing safety, compliance, and operational efficiency at this scale requires highly reliable and flexible video technology capable of supporting thousands of cameras and multiple specialized applications. Milestone XProtect VMS serves as the backbone that connects approximately 5,800 cameras and multiple best-of-breed technologies. The open architecture enables Resorts World to integrate a diverse set of technologies that support gaming surveillance, fraud detection, forensic investigations, business intelligence, and operational analytics while allowing operators to work from a consistent interface.

"We rely on the system every day to investigate fraud, theft, and any activity that could result in a loss. It gives us the visibility we need to quickly understand what happened and take action," said Lindsay Dever, CFE, Assistant Director of Fraud & Nightclub Surveillance, Resorts World Las Vegas.

The full security system integrates camera technologies from Axis Communications, Bosch, and Hanwha Vision, while BriefCam supports forensic video review, people counting, and heat mapping. Oosto provides facial recognition capabilities, Aeyesky supports card-counting and cheating detection, and AXIS Case Insight helps analyze foot traffic and customer behavior.

"Large, dynamic environments like Resorts World Las Vegas require technology that can adapt to multiple operational needs without adding complexity," said Tim Palmquist, VP Americas, Milestone Systems. "An open platform approach allows this Las Vegas casino resort to bring together best-of-breed technologies into a single ecosystem, enabling teams to improve investigations, support regulatory requirements, and generate operational insights that extend well beyond traditional security."

Security and Operations

Resorts World Las Vegas is able to respond to incidents more quickly, conduct investigations more efficiently, and support law enforcement with speed and confidence. The impact is particularly evident during time-sensitive investigations.

Looking ahead, the resort plans to expand its use of AI-driven capabilities, including enhanced people counting, behavioral analytics, and tools that can better track guest movement across the property. Future enhancements will also focus on streamlining operator workflows and creating a more proactive approach to investigations.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become a premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, the $4.3 billion resort offers more than 3,500 guest rooms and suites across three Hilton brands: Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, and Crockfords Las Vegas, LXR Hotels & Resorts. The property features a 117,000-square-foot casino floor, a 4,850-seat theatre, day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection, a spa and wellness center, and more than 50 food and beverage offerings. Resorts World Las Vegas combines modern technology, luxury, and world-class hospitality to deliver a unique guest experience. For more information, visit www.rwlasvegas.com.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better and more prosperous world. Our product suite includes XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS. It helps our customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Milestone is also advancing responsible Vision AI through Project Hafnia, the world's largest regulatory-compliant video data library, and brighter AI anonymization technology. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since 2014.

For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

Sophie Bahn Cederstrøm

Sr. PR & Communications

Business Partner

[email protected]

Tel: +45 50 84 29 55

SOURCE Milestone Systems