Milestone gathers 400 Security Leaders to help shape the future of AI and Video Intelligence

Two days. One question: What becomes possible when video technology becomes intelligent? At Milestone XPerience Days (MXD) USA in Las Vegas, more than 400 security professionals and enterprises are gathering not just to hear what is coming – but also to shape it.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone XPerience Days in Las Vegas are packed with inspiration. Technology partners like NVIDIA and Dell bring their vision for what becomes possible when the right infrastructure meets the right intelligent video platform.

Ten Milestone customers will show what this looks like in the real world – from law enforcement and healthcare to smart cities and transportation. And not least, Milestone's product and technology leaders will share the future of the platform:

"Milestone is bringing forward a future-proof video management platform built for the AI era, with analytics that help move security operations from reactive to more predictive. Combined with the strength of our open platform, this creates new and powerful possibilities for customers and partners alike," says Andrew Burnett, Chief Technology Officer at Milestone Systems.

The Open Platform

With the two-day event in Las Vegas and a brand-new Experience Center for partners and customers at its regional headquarters in Portland, Oregon, Milestone is sharpening its focus on the US market.

"We are transforming into one unified Milestone with an expanded product portfolio of XProtect Video Management Software, BriefCam AI-driven analytics and Arcules cloud-native VSaaS, all working together to help our customers capture everything and with the tools to understand what matters most," says Tim Palmquist, Vice President for North America at Milestone Systems.

The opportunities are bigger than ever, but with innovation happening at an accelerated pace of change, organizations, enterprises, end users, integrators and resellers also face more choices than ever.

"The pace of change and innovation means that the open platform approach matters more than ever. No single vendor can deliver everything or fully envision the technology of tomorrow. The most future-proof approach is an open ecosystem, where you can integrate new technology and adapt quickly," says Tim Palmquist.

AI that works for humans

The real opportunity AI offers in security is to make operators and users more capable, help them cut through noise, surface what matters, and free human judgment for the moments that require it. For the channel, this shift creates entirely new service and solution categories, and a customer base hungry for guidance on how to get there.

"False alarms aren't just an annoyance. They're a trust problem. When operators learn to ignore alerts because most of them don't mean anything, the system stops working. That's the real cost of poor detection," says Tim Palmquist.

The physical AI frontier

Day two opens with a keynote from NVIDIA's Adam Scraba, Global Business Development, on the frontier of Physical AI, followed by a fireside chat with Milestone's Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Burnett.

Physical AI marks a fundamental shift in how video intelligence operates, moving from data centers into the physical world itself. Where traditional AI analyzes footage after the fact, Physical AI enables systems to perceive, reason, and act in real environments in real time.

For security operators this means a new frontier of capability: systems that don't just record what happens but understand it as it unfolds – and respond within the boundaries, that humans define.

Scraba and Burnett will discuss how and where NVIDIA and Milestone see the biggest opportunities for users over the next three to five years.

"Physical AI is the new frontier, where the next decade of video intelligence gets built, and we move from systems that record the world to systems that understand it and act on it intelligently," says Burnett.

Vegas never sleeps – neither does security

At the event, there will also be a close look into Las Vegas as one of the most complex security and operations environments on earth with millions of visitors, a major international airport, miles of public infrastructure, and police department responsible for keeping all of it safe, around the clock.

Leaders from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Harry Reid International Airport, and Clark County School District will pull back the curtain on what it actually takes to run intelligent security at the scale of Vegas. That is one of the many inspirational panels and talks addressing the +400 attendees, sponsors and partners.

Innovation on display at MXD

The open platform ecosystem is on display throughout the exhibit hall. The technology partners at MXD USA 2026 were selected because what they have built on the Milestone platform is innovative, useful, and worth your time. The Platinum sponsors of MXD this year are Axis Communications, Hanwha Vision, O-insights, Wasabi and LenelS2. The Gold sponsors are Dell Technologies, i-PRO, Swear, IQSight, Tiger Surveillance, Genea and the Boring Lab.

The Silver sponsors at the event are Acre, BCD, Commend, Eye QT Monitor, Gallagher Security, Optex, Pelco, SecuriThings, Tablet Media, FLIR, Vaidio, Vega, Vivotek and Zenitel. Other partners sponsoring the event include ADI, ScanSource and TD Synnex.

More info on the event at: https://cloud.mail.milestonesys.com/MXD-US-2026

About Milestone Systems

Milestone SystemsMilestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better and more prosperous world. Our product suite includes XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS. It helps our customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Milestone is also advancing responsible Vision AI through Project Hafnia, the world's largest regulatory-compliant video data library, and brighter AI anonymization technology. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since 2014.

For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

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