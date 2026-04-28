Milestone Systems Strengthens Security Operations and Expands Cloud Capabilities with XProtect 2026 R1 and Arcules Updates

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Systems, a world leader in open platform video management software, today announced XProtect 2026 R1 and Arcules VSaaS platform enhancements, delivering updates to strengthen security operations, simplify system management, and expand cloud flexibility across a wide range of deployment environments.

"XProtect 2026 R1 and the latest Arcules enhancements reflect two priorities central to where Milestone is headed: advancing our core platform to deliver greater operational intelligence and accelerating our cloud capabilities to give customers more flexible, scalable options for deploying and managing video security," said Andy Burnett, Chief Technology Officer, Milestone Systems. "These updates create tangible value for everyone in the ecosystem, from operators in the field to the partners and decision-makers who depend on clear insight into system performance."

The latest Milestone releases support this direction by strengthening the platform's operational foundation, making system insights more accessible, simplifying ongoing management, and enabling greater flexibility as security environments evolve across on-premises and cloud models.

XProtect Remote Manager Turns System Data into Business Insight

A key highlight is the expansion of XProtect Remote Manager, a browser-based system management tool available to Milestone Care Plus customers. The latest release introduces customizable, scheduled reporting that automatically transforms technical system data, including health metrics, performance indicators, maintenance activity, and inventory status, into structured, visual reports tailored for multiple audiences.

The new reporting capabilities address a persistent challenge in enterprise security operations: system administrators have traditionally spent significant time manually compiling and interpreting technical data before presenting to decision-makers and end-customers. XProtect Remote Manager now automates that process, enabling organizations to shift their focus from reactive reporting to proactive system insight. The reporting enhancements deliver measurable value across the security ecosystem:

System administrators reduce manual workload and improve scalability across multi-site deployments

reduce manual workload and improve scalability across multi-site deployments Decision-makers gain clear, non-technical overviews of system performance, compliance, and return on investment

gain clear, non-technical overviews of system performance, compliance, and return on investment Resellers and service providers gain a scalable way to deliver data-driven proof of managed service value

gain a scalable way to deliver data-driven proof of managed service value End-customers receive consistent, accessible reporting that supports confidence and accountability in their security investments

Customizable and scheduled reporting is available for XProtect installations with Milestone Care Plus.

Additional XProtect 2026 R1 Enhancements

XProtect 2026 R1 also includes additional enhancements across system administration, mobile usability, and device support:

New LogServer features a redesigned interface with centralized log visibility, improved filtering and notifications, and more efficient workflows for faster troubleshooting across complex deployments

features a redesigned interface with centralized log visibility, improved filtering and notifications, and more efficient workflows for faster troubleshooting across complex deployments Mobile Client What's New Archive allows operators to revisit previously released features and updates at any time, rather than relying on one-time launch notifications

allows operators to revisit previously released features and updates at any time, rather than relying on one-time launch notifications Device Pack 14.1 expands verified device compatibility to more than 16,300 devices, with 181 new devices added from 15 technology partners since the previous release

Arcules Expands Camera-to-Cloud Support and Introduces Long-Term Video Storage

Milestone Systems continues to expand its cloud-native offerings through enhancements to Arcules, its VSaaS, with a series of Spring 2026 enhancements that expand camera-to-cloud capabilities, strengthen cloud retention options, and improve real-time control and mobile usability.

Camera-to-Cloud support now extends to Axis multi-sensor cameras, allowing multiple sensor views to be managed entirely in the cloud without additional on-premises hardware. The update enables customers to take full advantage of high-coverage, multi-sensor deployments within a simplified cloud architecture. Camera-to-Cloud support has also been added for supported i-PRO cameras, further broadening the range of devices that can connect directly to Arcules without on-site servers or gateways.

Arcules now offers long-term cloud video storage, enabling organizations to archive video data securely in the cloud for extended periods. Archived video remains searchable and accessible, eliminating the need to manage physical storage infrastructure while supporting compliance, investigative, and operational requirements.

Additional enhancements include a WebSocket-based PTZ API for most ONVIF-connected cameras, enabling faster real-time pan-tilt-zoom control within automated workflows and third-party integrations, and mobile alert thumbnails for iOS that deliver immediate visual context alongside push notifications for faster event assessment.

Together, XProtect 2026 R1 and the latest Arcules updates reflect Milestone's commitment to advancing the capabilities security professionals depend on, whether they operate on-premises, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments.

To learn more about how XProtect 2026 R1 and Arcules VSaaS can strengthen your security operations, visit milestonesys.com

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better and more prosperous world. Our product suite includes XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS. It helps our customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Milestone is also advancing responsible Vision AI through Project Hafnia, the world's largest regulatory-compliant video data library, and brighter AI anonymization technology. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since 2014.

For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

Lars Lemche Lisbeth Nedergaard

Sophie Bahn Cederstrøm

Global Media Relations Lead Vice President, Communications

& Public Affairs Sr. PR & Communications

Business Partner [email protected]

Tel: +45 26 14 01 14 [email protected]

Tel: +45 41 76 02 72 [email protected]

Tel: +45 50 84 29 55

SOURCE Milestone Systems