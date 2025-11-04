MILESTONE SYSTEMS TO LAUNCH GENERATIVE AI PLUG-IN FOR XPROTECT, STREAMLINING VIDEO REVIEW AND RESPONSE

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Systems, a world leader in data-driven video technology, today announced a forthcoming generative AI-powered video analytics plug-in for its XProtect® video management software, developed in collaboration with NVIDIA. Designed to help operators contextualize alarms and focus on what truly matters, the new tool automates video review, filters out false alarms, and based on initial findings could reduce up to 30% of operator alarm fatigue.

A beta version will debut at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, November 4-6, with general availability coming later this year.

Making Sense of More Video, Faster

Today's video systems capture vast amounts of data, yet reviewing footage remains time consuming and largely manual. Milestone Systems' new XProtect plug-in addresses this challenge by leveraging generative AI to automatically summarize, contextualize, and validate video content in real time, helping teams respond faster, manage video more efficiently, and effectively reduce operator alarm fatigue.

Key capabilities include:

Automated Incident Reports – Selected video clips are instantly converted into incident summaries and structured reports, helping operators reduce time spent on documentation.

Event Validation – The plug-in can be configured to analyze motion events and validate alarms, reducing false positives and improving alert handling. This feature is fully integrated with the XProtect rule engine.

Contextual Bookmark Summaries – Bookmarked footage is automatically summarized using natural-language output, allowing fast triage without reviewing each clip manually.

The plug-in integrates directly with the XProtect rule engine and is deployable on-premises or in the cloud to support compliance and deployment flexibility.

Built on Ethical AI, Powered by Real-World Data

This new solution is built on Milestone's Hafnia Vision Language Model (VLM) trained on 75,000 hours of ethically sourced, real-world video data from either Europe or the US, using NVIDIA Cosmos Curator for data preparation and running either on cloud infrastructure or regional data centers powered by NVIDIA. It leverages the NVIDIA Cosmos Reason VLM, making it one of the most advanced and compliant video AI platforms in the industry.

Thomas Jensen, CEO of Milestone Systems, said:

"With this new XProtect plug-in, we are making advanced video intelligence accessible to cities, organizations, and operators everywhere who manage traffic systems – helping them unlock new levels of efficiency, safety, and insight. XProtect users will get access to state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities, and our partners will be able to build value on top of those new capabilities now available within XProtect. It truly marks a pivotal step in our mission to transform how the world manages and learns from visual data, responsibly and at scale."

XProtect customers like the cities of Genoa, Italy, and Dubuque, Iowa, are excited to try these new capabilities, leading the way in adopting advanced video intelligence solutions to enhance traffic management.

Enabling Ecosystem Innovation with VLM-as-a-Service

The plug-in is just the beginning. Milestone is also introducing a VLM as a Service via APIs, allowing developers, integrators, and partners to build their own generative AI solutions regardless of the video management platform in use.

Live demonstrations of the XProtect plug-in will be held in partnership with Vaidio at Smart City Expo World Congress on November 4-6 in Barcelona, in the Dell booth, showcasing a new AI model benchmarking tool and real-time incident summarization.

Continuing the momentum at the Milestone Developer Summit

Milestone will continue the momentum at the Developer Summit in Copenhagen, Nov. 10–11, where Hafnia's capabilities and the winners of the Hafnia Hackathon will be revealed.

