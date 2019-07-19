Milestone to Launch New Gallery With July 27 Auction of Breweriana, Advertising, Coin-Ops and No-Reserve Muscle Cars

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Auctions in suburban Cleveland will open the doors to their brand new, purpose-built gallery on Saturday, July 27 with an 800-lot sale of breweriana and advertising; coin-ops, and classic-era muscle cars offered with no reserve.

1965 Ford Mustang Fastback 2+2 V8 'Bullitt Clone' in Dark Highland Green, underwent fastidious 3-year restoration in late 1990s. All cars will be auctioned with no reserve. Est. $30,000-$40,000 Texaco Marine Motor Oil double-sided porcelain sign, stamped 'MADE IN USA 4-50,' 21½ x 11in. Est. $8,000-$10,000

"In only a few short years, our auction business has grown exponentially," explained Miles King, who co-owns Milestone Auctions along with business partner Chris Sammet. "Because of that growth, we really needed a larger gallery, more storage space, and a dedicated area for shipping. Our new building gives us everything we'll need for the future."

To launch the new venue, Milestone's team scoured the country for first-class consignments, focusing on categories that are popular with their bidders, starting with antique advertising. The centerpiece of the sale is a private collection of breweriana containing many 19th/20th-century rarities. There are signs of all types (including illuminating), brewery prints, back bar advertising items, serving and tip trays, advertising figures, novelty bottles, tap knobs and more.

A superb 19th-century chromolithographed sign for Isaac Leisy's Brewery depicts a bustling Cleveland business that was once a city unto itself. The artwork shows the landmark red brick brewery with stables, trains in motion, and Lake Erie in the background. Estimate: $8,000-$10,000.

Rare and exceptionally beautiful, an oval Iroquois Indian Head Beer & Ale serving tray showing an Iroquois chief in profile is one of few known to exist. Professionally framed, the colorful tray is estimated at $2,000-$2,500.

Gas and oil advertising always attracts an enthusiastic legion of bidders to Milestone's sales. A rare Texaco Marine Motor Oil double-sided porcelain sign has a busy nautical image of ships and boats beneath a flock of seagulls. Glossy and bright, it is estimated at $8,000-$10,000.

Additional advertising categories include automobilia, food, dairy and ice cream; insurance, paint, hotels, soap, medicine, soda pop and many others. There are porcelain, tin and cardboard signs, serving trays, thermometers, store displays and more.

A collection of antique salesman's samples and models is led by a true engineering marvel in miniature: a J.D. Adams & Co. Road King leaning-wheel grader. Nickel-plated and made around 1910, it is accompanied by an Adams catalog of the period. Estimate: $8,000-$10,000. The fun continues with the whirring and ringing of slot machines, pinballs, trade stimulators, arcade and vending machines.

Classic-era muscle cars are ready show off their best assets. "Each and every one of the cars will be auctioned with no reserve," King said. The group includes a 1974 Chevrolet Corvette, 1971 Corvette Convertible, 1968 Ford Mustang GT, and 1974 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

The set of wheels grabbing the most pre-sale attention, however, is 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback 2+2 V8 'Bullitt Clone' in Dark Highland Green. The car underwent a fastidious three-year restoration in the late 1990s. "The owner wanted a Mustang like the one Steve McQueen drove in the film 'Bullitt' and spared no expense to achieve his goal," King said. "It's a fast car and is a blast to drive. I can't say enough about how clean and sharp this Mustang looks." Accompanied by photos, videos, research papers and receipts to document its restoration, the pampered American classic is estimated at $30,000-$40,000.

The Saturday, July 27 auction will take place at 38198 Willoughby Parkway, Willoughby, Ohio 44094. Start time: 10 a.m. ET. All forms of remote bidding available, including live via the Internet. Tel. 440-527-8060; info@milestoneauctions.com. Online: www.milestoneauctions.com

