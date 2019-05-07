Milestone's May 11 Militaria Auction Features Archives of D-Day Operation Neptune Officer, 1st Marine Pilot to Score WWI Aerial Kill, Rare & Historical Firearms

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 11, Milestone Auctions will conduct a major sale of historical firearms and militaria from long-held collections, including a very special archive of D-Day items apportioned into 11 consecutive lots.

Uniform, medals and extensive career archive of WWI U.S. Marine Corps pilot Everitt R. Brewer, the first USMC pilot to score an aerial kill in combat. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000 1891 Colt Lightning Express .50-95 rifle with ammunition, loading tools, and factory letter indicating it was originally shipped to Bombay, India. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000

The 898-lot auction covers seven main categories: Antique & Collector Firearms, Civil War, Indian Wars/Spanish American War, WWI U.S. and German, WWII Nazi German, WWII U.S., and Modern Firearms. In addition to the immeasurably important D-Day Operation Neptune archive, featured collections include a cache of items from WWI U.S. Marine Corps pilot James R. Brewer – the first Marine to score an aerial kill – and a 1st U.S. Artillery Civil War grouping.

Leading the 19th-century weaponry section is an extremely rare 1891 Colt Lightning Express .50-95 rifle. It comes with ammunition, loading tools, and a factory letter stating it was shipped to Bombay, India. It is the only known example with a 19-inch round barrel. "Fewer than 6,500 large-frame Colt Lightning rifles were manufactured between 1887 and 1894. Only a small number within that group was .50-95 caliber," said Milestone Auctions co-owner Miles King. Auction estimate: $15,000-$20,000

Pre-dating the Civil War, a premier edged weapon is an all-original U.S. Navy officer's Model 1841 Eaglehead sword with scabbard. Made by N.P. Ames, Cutler, the sword is in outstanding condition with a bright, shiny 28-inch-blade and retains almost all of its gilt embellishment. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000

Milestone Auctions is honored to present the Spanish American War and World War I uniforms and mementos of Bishop James DeWolf Perry (1871-1947). A descendant of a long line of military heroes, Bishop Perry was a distinguished figure in his own right, even appearing on the cover of Time magazine in 1934. The auction grouping includes Bishop Perry's military chaplain's uniforms, photographs of him wearing the uniforms, an original copy of the aforementioned Time magazine, and other ephemera. Estimate: $7,000-$10,000

Another fantastic archive documents the career of WWI U.S. Marine Corps pilot Everitt R. Brewer. The first Marine ever to score an aerial kill in combat, Brewer was awarded the Navy Cross and Purple Heart for his valiant actions over Belgium against 15 enemy fighter planes. The archive contains his uniform, numerous medals, photos, and even a badly mangled bullet – presumably the one that struck him during his military service in Europe. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000

An extraordinary grouping of World War II materials documenting the D-Day Neptune Operation of June 6, 1944 is apportioned into 11 consecutive lots. The archive belonged to Commander Frederick M. Cook USN of the LCF-7 Landing Craft Flak and was consigned to the auction by Commander Cook's family. This remarkable assemblage contains original maps, operational orders, diagrams and descriptions of German batteries and coastal defenses; plus a Neptune monograph issued to only a select few officers who had "above top secret" clearance.

Additionally, more than 170 lots of Nazi memorabilia will be offered, including flags, edged weapons, medals, patches, jewelry, helmets, apparel, and even flatware.

Antique and collector firearms include several flintlock pistols, Kentucky and Pennsylvania rifles; brass barrel and lock silver-mounted percussion dueling pistols, several pepperbox pistols, an M1851 Colt Navy pistol, an M1860 Colt Army pistol, a Colt M1849 Colt pocket pistol, a percussion powder tester, and numerous other fine guns. The modern firearms selection encompasses rifles, shotguns, pistols and revolvers by such makers as Colt, Winchester, Smith & Wesson, Remington, Mauser, Ruger, Beretta, Glock and Browning, to name but a few.

