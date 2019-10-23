Milestone's Nov. 2 Premier Firearms Auction Features Stellar Selection of Winchester Rifles and Many Desirable Colts

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone's Nov. 2 Fall Premier Firearms Auction contains 800+ lots of excellent-quality modern-era handguns guns and long arms, as well as antique guns and rifles, with many from the Civil War era. It is a live gallery auction with all forms of remote bidding available, including absentee and live via the Internet.

Rare 1733 French dragoon flintlock pistol, large size with 12-inch barrel in .70 bore, first standardized pistol for French army and navy, type used in French and Indian War 1754-1763. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000 Near-mint unissued Whitney Model 1861 US Navy rifle, barrel dated 1863, .69 caliber, large eagle-and-flag motif on lock. Bayonet made by Collins & Co. (Hartford, Conn.). Estimate: $6,000-$8,000

Co-owner Miles King noted that the multi-consignor sale includes the "best selection of Winchesters" Milestone has ever offered, as well as many desirable Colts, big-caliber lots and boxed pieces. "All guns were cataloged by our new firearms specialist Dave Bushing, who is extremely knowledgeable and well respected within the collectible gun hobby."

Auction headliners may be found in all five of the sale's main categories, including: a boxed and engraved Smith &Wesson K-38 Masterpiece revolver, Winchester Deluxe Special Order Model 1894 rifle, Winchester Model 1866 "Yellow Boy" rifle, Winchester Deluxe Model 1873 rifle, Marlin Special Order Model 1893 rifle, Colt Burgess lever-action rifle, an unissued Whitney Model 1861 U.S. Navy rifle, and a German Model G43 semi-automatic rifle.

Modern handguns of special note include several popular Colt Pythons, single-actions and other models – many in original boxes – several cased Colt Model 1911 commemorative pistols, numerous Smith & Wesson large caliber pistols (many boxed), a nice selection of Heckler & Koch pistols, and many sought-after Walther, Ruger, Browning, Beretta, Sig Sauer and Dan Wesson productions.

Leading the modern rifles and shotguns are a pre-ban Israeli Galil rifle, Smith & Wesson M&P rifle, boxed Springfield M1A rifle, CZ Model 527 rifle, Remingtons, Winchesters, Brownings, Rugers, and many more. Shotgun brands include Parker, Remington, Stevens, Benelli, Winchester, and Ithaca.

Early firearms include 18th-century silver mounted French pistols, several pairs of early 19th-century French pistols, English and German flintlock pistols, and a gold mounted Spanish Miquelet pistol. A rare and large 1733 French dragoon flintlock pistol with a 12-inch barrel in a .70 bore is of the type that was used in the French and Indian War, 1754-1763. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000. A Simeon North Model 1808 flintlock naval pistol, 10-inch barrel, .64 smoothbore, is one of only 3,000 made. Estimate: $6,000-$8,000

Collectors of Civil War and other antique handguns can choose from several pepperbox pistols and Model 1849 Colt pocket pistols; a Model 1862 Colt Police pistol, several Lefaucheux large-caliber revolvers, many Sharps 4-barrel derringers, Allen & Wheelock revolvers, Cooper percussion pistols, Smith & Wesson revolvers, a Colt Bisley revolver and many more.

Civil War and 19th-century long arms are led by a Confederate Conversion Model 1816 musket with a Boyle & Gamble bayonet, Japanese matchlock rifles, both a pocket rifle and two-trigger rifle by Frank Wesson, and a near-mint unissued .69-caliber Whitney Model 1861 US Navy rifle, $6,000-$8,000.

A rare Winchester Special Order heavy-barrel Model 1886 rifle, caliber 40-82 WCF, shipped in 1888, could reach $4,000-$6,000; while a Winchester Deluxe Special Order Model 1894 rifle, .30-.35 caliber with a 26-inch half-octagon barrel with a serial number applied in 1907, is estimated at $3,000-$5,000.

A fascinating collector's item, a circa-1850s E.M. Reilly (London) .32 caliber air-powered cane gun was designed to shoot lead balls. It comes in its original felt-lined oak case with the dealer's label affixed inside the lid. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000.

Auction location: 38198 Willoughby Parkway, Willoughby, Ohio 44094. All forms of bidding available, including live via the Internet. Enquiries: call 440-527-8060 or email info@milestoneauctions.com. Online: www.milestoneauctions.com

