Mileutis to present transformative solution for the dairy industry at Stifel 2023 Jaws & Paws Conference

NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mileutis, an Israeli-based biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing how farmers and veterinarians treat a range of diseases, announced that David Javier Iscovich, CEO and co-founder, will be presenting at the Stifel 2023 Jaws & Paws Conference in New York City today, May 31st, 2023.

David Javier Iscovich's presentation will delve into the company's transformative solutions, highlighting Mileutis' commitment to driving positive change in the industry. Iscovich will focus on Mileutis' Imilac™ a residue-free intramammary solution for use in the management, treatment, and prevention of bovine mastitis at dry-off.

Mileutis was established in 2004 and is headed by David Javier Iscovich. The R&D effort is being led by Dr. Jose Iscovich, president and co-founder of the company.

Mastitis is the most prevalent disease in dairy herds worldwide and the costliest to treat. The Imilac™ novel residue-free peptide developed by Mileutis is the first in a series of patented products targeting the growing concern of antibiotic resistance and overuse of antibiotics in the global dairy industry. Mileutis' leading products are estimated to have a potential annual revenue of more than $1 billion globally.

SOURCE Mileutis Ltd.