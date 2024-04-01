Milford, PA, Sought After Poconos Wedding Destination, Announces 2024 Wedding Crawl Event For Newly Engaged Couples

A self-guided tour of Milford's wedding venue spaces, complete with champagne, small bites, local vendors, and pop-up bars.

MILFORD, Pa., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milford Hospitality Group is pleased to announce the highly anticipated Milford Wedding Crawl on July 13, 2024, in Milford, PA. The celebration for newly engaged couples (brides, moms, and friends) will bring together local vendors and venues to showcase wedding inspiration in real-time. Attendees will peruse eight venue locations with various detailed wedding displays, food samplings, and cash bars to help couples plan their dream wedding in Milford.

Admission is complimentary. Registration includes one swag bag per couple, a chance to win a photo booth at your Milford Hospitality Group event, a Champagne toast, and access to all locations between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Jul 13, 2024.

Couples, brides, moms, friends, and others can register to attend online at milfordweddingcrawl.com. Once they have registered, they will be able to access the Interactive Digital Map App, which showcases locations and details of the wedding crawl celebration. On the day of the event, check in at the Hotel Fauchere Garden for your swag and champagne drink tickets.

EVENT:

Milford Wedding Crawl

July 13, 2024

12:00 - 4:00 p.m.

401 Broad St., Milford, PA

570.300.4939

www.milfordweddingcrawl.com

Venues participating in the event:

Hotel Fauchere Garden— a ceremony setup will be displayed in the garden.

Hotel Fauchere — The Delmonico Room will be set up in a black tie-inspired style. There will be food sampling, a cash bar, and a hotel guestroom to view.

Tom Quick Inn —A photo booth will be set up, and small bites and cake samplings will be available. Varsity Bar will be open. The green room will display bridal shower inspiration, and you may view a hotel guestroom.

La Posada — View an outdoor ceremony and tented reception display, tour the trailer bathrooms, sample food, order drinks from the cash bar at Playa Bar (a new outdoor bar), and discover one of the hotel's guestrooms.

Forest Hall — The historic building house Milford's latest art exhibition will showcase a cocktail hour setup, a space styled as the "Getting Ready Suite," and a cash bar.

Jive — The fun here is a stopover to see an idea of a late-night bites menu for after the vow exchange and reception.

Milford Theater — View the 1920s retro theater to be inspired to host a ceremony, bachelor/bachelorette party, rehearsal dinner, and more. A cash bar will be on site.

403 Broad —The cafe will be open to the public during the wedding crawl. Visit the space for bridal shower information.

The event is a self-guided tour that allows independent discovery of spaces and the opportunity to ask specific questions about venue spaces and vendors.

Rent E Vent, Ariana Wagner Photography, Black Bear Printing, and Shabby Sisters Rentals are event sponsors.

Current vendors participating in the event include Ariana Wagner Photography, Erin Peters Photography, Shabby Sisters Rentals, Rent E Vent, Black Bear Printing, DJ Cloak Dagger EPK, DJ O, Picturesque Luxury Picnic, Sip & Serve Mobile Co, Bashful Blooms, Schrader Creations, The Candy and Gift Cottage of Milford, and Sundance Vacations.

For more information or to become a vendor, visit MilfordWeddingCrawl.com or mail [email protected]

