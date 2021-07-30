Milgard Windows & Doors Recognized as Platinum Business Partner of the Year

Each year, the members of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce nominate businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals who serve as leaders in the area. Nominees must complete an extensive application outlining their business practices, civic duties, community service activities and team member benefits to be considered. This year there were five businesses in the Platinum category.

"We were so honored to receive this award in our local community," said Debra Johnson, Sr. HR Business Partner for Milgard Windows & Doors. "We make a difference by manufacturing the finest windows, doors, and customer experiences for team members and customers every day."

Milgard offers a wide variety of job opportunities that offer competitive pay, health and welfare benefits, recognition and opportunities for advancement.

Milgard is also committed to providing team members with opportunities to volunteer and give back to local charities including senior programs, autism awareness, military families and the homeless in and around the Temecula area.

ABOUT MILGARD WINDOWS & DOORS

Founded in 1958, Milgard Windows & Doors offers a full line of vinyl, fiberglass and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers, and homeowners. Owned by MI, Milgard operates plants in California, Oregon and Washington. For more information, visit www.milgard.com.

ABOUT MI WINDOWS

MI is a fenestration products manufacturer that owns and operates three brands – MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors. MI is one of the nation's largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With more than 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, MI brands offer stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit www.miwindows.com.

