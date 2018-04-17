Milhaus Appoints Scot Sellers As Lead Independent Director

Sellers brings 37 years of real estate experience to the Milhaus board. He led Archstone, a market-leading real estate investment trust, for nearly 20 years during which time he grew the company from several hundred million dollars in assets to a total capitalization in excess of $22 billion. Sellers has been responsible for the development, acquisition and operation of apartment buildings in 50+ cities valued at more than $40 billion.

"Scot Sellers is recognized as an icon in the multifamily industry. His proven ability to dramatically scale a real estate business while generating exceptional returns for investors matches well with Milhaus' objective to become a leading national developer of multifamily and mixed-use properties," said Milhaus CEO Tadd Miller. "Scot will play an important role in helping Milhaus institutionalize its organization, and will be both a mentor to our executive team and a brand ambassador for Milhaus in the industry. We couldn't be more excited to have him join our board."

Milhaus, an Indianapolis-based multifamily development, construction and property management company, secured $245 million of growth capital from lead investor FrontRange Capital Partners, StepStone Realty Partners and existing internal investors in October 2017. FrontRange Capital's CEO, David Robertson, said, "We've had the pleasure of knowing Scot for many years, and admire and respect what he has accomplished in his distinguished career. He brings a wealth of experience in the multifamily industry to the Milhaus board, and will play a key role in helping the Milhaus leadership team execute its ambitious growth plans."

"I enjoy working with talented teams and Tadd has assembled an outstanding team of people," Sellers said. "Milhaus has an opportunity to build a strong national platform in the apartment business, and I look forward to working with Tadd and his team to help them accomplish great things."

Sellers is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College and has an MBA from Stanford. He is also a board member for Howard Hughes Corporation, Inspirato, Habitat For Humanity International and ScholarLeaders International.

