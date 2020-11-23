Military Actuators Market Size Worth $1.7 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global military actuators market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. The development of advanced weapons, increasing demand for electric and electromagnetic actuators from the aerospace and defense industry, and the rise in homeland security concerns are some of the major factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The cylinders' component segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. Servo valves are used in various military applications, and thus are projected to gain a significant share in the market in the years to come

The hydraulic actuators system segment held the largest share of 24.5% in 2019. However, electrical actuators are projected to replace the hydraulic actuators over the forecast period

The linear actuators type segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027 on account of its high demand in the armored vehicles in land forces

North America dominated the market with a share of 33.7% in 2019 on account of rising investments in military and defense, rapid technological development, and increasing homeland security concerns

The major manufacturers emphasize on innovation through extensive R&D for the production of advanced actuators for use in armored vehicles and military equipment.

Read 143 page research report with ToC on "Military Actuators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Servo Valves, Cylinders), By System (Hydraulic, Electrical), By Type, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/military-actuators-market

Military actuators play a crucial role in the military and defense sector. They are used in motion control to monitor velocity and speed. The use of actuators in the military and defense industries helps to reduce energy consumption. The actuators are installed to enhance the fighting capabilities, which is expected to favor the market growth over the period of time.

Increasing demand for commercial and military aircraft propels the demand for military actuators. The rise in demand for protection applications in marine and aircraft is contributing to market growth. In addition, technological advancement and innovation in ballistic protection are favoring market growth.

The market can be segmented based on components, system, type, and application. The components include cylinders, servo valves, drives, manifolds, and others. Servo valves hold a significant share in the market owing to their use in various applications. Cylinders are projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global military actuators market on the basis of component, system, type, application, and region:

Military Actuators Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cylinders



Drives



Servo Valves



Manifolds



Others

Military Actuators System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hydraulic



Electrical



Pneumatic



Electromechanical



Electrohydraulic



Others

Military Actuators Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Linear



Rotary



Multi-axis Positioning



Semi-rotary

Military Actuators Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Air



Land



Naval

Military Actuators Air Application by Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Fighter Aircraft



Helicopters

Military Actuators Air Application by Actuators Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Flight Controls



Engine Controls



Active Vibration Controls



Weapon Bay Door Drives



Utility Actuation

Military Actuators Land Application by Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Tanks



Armored Vehicles



Land-based Missiles



Others

Military Actuators Land Application by Actuators Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Military Ground Vehicles



Electromechanical Gun Elevation



Elevation



Gun and Turret Drive



Traverse



Electromechanical Gun/Turret Drive

Military Actuators Naval Application by Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Frigates



Destroyers



Corvettes



Offshore Patrol Vehicles

Military Actuators Naval Application by Actuators Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Linear Actuator for Weapons Robots



Naval Rotary Hinge Actuators



Other

Military Actuators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





The U.K.





France





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of Military Actuators Market

Curtiss-Wright

Moog Inc.

Parker Hannifin

Triumph Group

Nook Industries

AMETEK

Ultra Motion

EME EleKTro-Metall

Whippany Actuation Systems

Beaver Aerospace & Defense

Arkwin Industries

Temis SRL

Honeywell International Inc.

Safran

Woodward Inc.

Kyntronics

