Military aerial refueling tanker market: Historic industry size & analysis of 15 vendors - Technavio

Dec 13, 2022, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The military aerial refueling tanker market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,709.07 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.13%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by joint development/acquisition approaches, the shift toward next-generation long-range strike platforms, and the measured quantity of fuel onboard to optimize performance.
Technavio categorizes the global military aerial refueling tanker market as a part of the construction and engineering market, which covers revenue generated from the sales and subscription of IT services, communications services, cloud services, IT hardware, and IT software.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems Plc, Bandak Aviation Inc., Cobham Ltd., Dassault Aviation SA, Draken International, LLC, Embraer SA, General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd., Omega Aerial Refueling Services Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Protankgrup, Rostec.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
- The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
- It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
- The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by technology (probe-and-drogue and boom-and-receptacle), type (manned and unmanned), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Segmentation by technology (Inclusion/Exclusion)
- Inclusion:
- Probe-and-drogue:
The probe-and-drogue segment grew gradually by USD 5,381.37 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The probe-and-drogue approach offers many advantages over its counterpart. The tankers equipped with probe-and-drogue systems can refuel three aircraft at once. Also, the integration of drogue systems does not involve many complexities. The operational flexibility and convenience offered by this approach have increased the use of probe-and-drogue systems in the naval forces of many countries, which is driving the growth of the segment.
What are the key data covered in military aerial refueling tanker market?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the military aerial refueling tanker market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the military aerial refueling tanker market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of military aerial refueling tanker market vendors
Military Aerial Refueling Tanker Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
165
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 4,709.07 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
6.18
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key countries
US, China, India, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems Plc, Bandak Aviation Inc., Cobham Ltd., Dassault Aviation SA, Draken International, LLC, Embraer SA, General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd., Omega Aerial Refueling Services Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Protankgrup, Rostec, Safran SA, Smiths Group Plc, The Boeing Co., Eaton Corp. Plc, and Liebherr International AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global military aerial refueling tanker market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global military aerial refueling tanker market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Aerial refueling technologies Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Aerial refueling technologies Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 6.3 Probe-and-drogue - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Probe-and-drogue - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Probe-and-drogue - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Probe-and-drogue - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Probe-and-drogue - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Boom-and-receptacle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Boom-and-receptacle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Boom-and-receptacle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Boom-and-receptacle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Boom-and-receptacle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Manned - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Manned - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Manned - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Manned - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Manned - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Unmanned - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Unmanned - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Unmanned - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Unmanned - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Unmanned - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Airbus Group SE
- Exhibit 108: Airbus Group SE - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Airbus Group SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Airbus Group SE - Key news
- Exhibit 111: Airbus Group SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Airbus Group SE - Segment focus
- 12.4 BAE Systems Plc
- Exhibit 113: BAE Systems Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 114: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus
- 12.5 Bandak Aviation Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Bandak Aviation Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Bandak Aviation Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Bandak Aviation Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Cobham Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: Cobham Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Cobham Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Cobham Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Cobham Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Dassault Aviation SA
- Exhibit 124: Dassault Aviation SA - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Dassault Aviation SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Dassault Aviation SA - Key offerings
- 12.8 Draken International, LLC
- Exhibit 127: Draken International, LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Draken International, LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Draken International, LLC - Key offerings
- 12.9 Eaton Corp. Plc
- Exhibit 130: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus
- 12.10 Embraer SA
- Exhibit 135: Embraer SA - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Embraer SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Embraer SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Embraer SA - Segment focus
- 12.11 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 139: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 142: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 144: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 147: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Liebherr International AG
- Exhibit 148: Liebherr International AG - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Liebherr International AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Liebherr International AG - Key news
- Exhibit 151: Liebherr International AG - Key offerings
- 12.14 Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Exhibit 152: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 157: Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Rostec
- Exhibit 161: Rostec - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Rostec - Product / Service
- Exhibit 163: Rostec - Key offerings
- 12.17 The Boeing Co.
- Exhibit 164: The Boeing Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: The Boeing Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: The Boeing Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 167: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Research methodology
- Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 174: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations
