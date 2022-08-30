Military Aircraft Global Industry Report 2022: Need to Update Older Aircraft with Latest Technology Presents Opportunities

Aug 30, 2022, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Aircraft Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type, By Application, By Payload, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global military aircraft market is anticipated to witness growth at a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the growing adoption of advanced military aircraft and the rise in defense expenditure are driving the growth of the global military aircraft market.
Besides, high demand for technologically superior aircraft to replace conventional aircraft is being fueled by the evolution of military technology and the use of improved weaponry and equipment in conflict. The most crucial type of aircraft for any armed force is a military aircraft. They are primarily responsible for airspace defense and enemy attacks. They must be quick, covert, and able to carry large payloads and attack top-secret targets.
Older aircraft must be updated with cutting-edge technologies to meet their mission requirements and fight evolving threats. Most military aircraft are of the fourth generation, which can accommodate sophisticated radars and are flexible.
The most recent and technologically sophisticated military aircraft are fifth-generation models. They have modern avionics, data connectivity, and sensors. Growing awareness about the benefits of military aircraft and increasing investments in military modernization are expected to propel the demand for the global military aircraft market in the forecast period.
Report Scope:
In this report, global military aircraft market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Military Aircraft Market, By Type:
- Fixed Wing
- Rotorcraft
Military Aircraft Market, By Application:
- Military Transport
- Cargo Supply
- Others
Military Aircraft Market, By Payload:
- Below 50 Tons
- 51 Tons to 100 Tons
- 101 Tons and Above
Military Aircraft Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Australia
- South Korea
- Europe & CIS
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Poland
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- Israel
- UAE
- Turkey
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Military Aircraft Market
5. Global Military Aircraft Market Outlook
6. North America Military Aircraft Market Outlook
7. Asia Pacific Military Aircraft Market Outlook
8. Europe & CIS Military Aircraft Market Outlook
9. South America Military Aircraft Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Military Aircraft Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends and Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus SE
- The Boeing Company
- Leonardo SpA
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Textron Inc.
- Saab AB
- BAE Systems PLC
- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
- Korea Aerospace Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tk39q3
