Military Aircraft Global Industry Report 2022: Need to Update Older Aircraft with Latest Technology Presents Opportunities

The global military aircraft market is anticipated to witness growth at a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the growing adoption of advanced military aircraft and the rise in defense expenditure are driving the growth of the global military aircraft market.

Besides, high demand for technologically superior aircraft to replace conventional aircraft is being fueled by the evolution of military technology and the use of improved weaponry and equipment in conflict. The most crucial type of aircraft for any armed force is a military aircraft. They are primarily responsible for airspace defense and enemy attacks. They must be quick, covert, and able to carry large payloads and attack top-secret targets.



Older aircraft must be updated with cutting-edge technologies to meet their mission requirements and fight evolving threats. Most military aircraft are of the fourth generation, which can accommodate sophisticated radars and are flexible.

The most recent and technologically sophisticated military aircraft are fifth-generation models. They have modern avionics, data connectivity, and sensors. Growing awareness about the benefits of military aircraft and increasing investments in military modernization are expected to propel the demand for the global military aircraft market in the forecast period.



Report Scope:

In this report, global military aircraft market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Military Aircraft Market, By Type:

Fixed Wing

Rotorcraft

Military Aircraft Market, By Application:

Military Transport

Cargo Supply

Others

Military Aircraft Market, By Payload:

Below 50 Tons

51 Tons to 100 Tons

101 Tons and Above

Military Aircraft Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Poland

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Iran

Israel

UAE

Turkey

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Military Aircraft Market



5. Global Military Aircraft Market Outlook



6. North America Military Aircraft Market Outlook



7. Asia Pacific Military Aircraft Market Outlook



8. Europe & CIS Military Aircraft Market Outlook



9. South America Military Aircraft Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Military Aircraft Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends and Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Airbus SE

The Boeing Company

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Textron Inc.

Saab AB

BAE Systems PLC

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Korea Aerospace Industries

