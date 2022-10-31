Military Aircrafts Market to Grow by USD 22.77 Bn, Airbus SE and Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global military aircraft market size is set to grow by USD 22.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The global military aircraft market is highly competitive, and vendors are competing based on cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Aircrafts Market 2022-2026

Major Military Aircraft Companies and their Offerings

Airbus SE, Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Dassault Aviation Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., Embraer SA, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Piper Aircraft Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rostec, Saab AB, Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., United Aircraft Corp., among others, are the major players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Airbus SE - The company offers military aircraft such as A400M, A330 MRTT, and C295.

- The company offers military aircraft such as A400M, A330 MRTT, and C295. Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd. - The company offers high-performance and multi-purpose fighter jets such as FC-1, FC-20, and F-8T.

- The company offers high-performance and multi-purpose fighter jets such as FC-1, FC-20, and F-8T. BAE Systems Plc - The company offers military aircraft named F-35 Lightning II.

- The company offers military aircraft named F-35 Lightning II. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd - The company offers military aircraft such as LCA, SU-30 MKI, and IJT.

- The company offers military aircraft such as LCA, SU-30 MKI, and IJT. Lockheed Martin Corp. - The company offers military aircraft such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35 Lightning II.

Key Market Drivers

One of the key factors driving growth in the military aircraft market is the incorporation of new technologies in aircraft. The development of next-generation products is increasing the demand for aircraft modernization. Technavio expects the emergence of high-performance production platforms to influence the heavy maintenance visit (HMV) value chain considerably. Advanced Aircraft Condition Monitoring Systems (ACMS) monitor the functioning of various systems onboard. The use of ACMS in aircraft is increasing continuously because of their wide range of applications, such as calculating fuel mileage performance and control of equipment and onboard systems. As new technologies continue to enter this landscape, demand for their incorporation into aircraft is increasing among customers. This is augmenting the market growth and will continue to do so during the forecast period.

Military Aircrafts Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Fixed-wing - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rotorcraft - size and forecast 2021-2026

Military Aircrafts Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Type Segment

The fixed-wing segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. In 2021, rotorcraft accounted for the major share of the global military aircraft market, and it is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. These types of aircraft are used for short-distance purposes, such as transport, rescue, and travel. The rise in the procurement of helicopters is expected to increase the demand for rotorcraft, thereby driving the growth of the market segment.

Military Aircrafts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 22.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Russia, China, India, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Dassault Aviation Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., Embraer SA, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Piper Aircraft Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rostec, Saab AB, Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., and United Aircraft Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

