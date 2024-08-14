Military Antenna Market worth $5.6 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=217007639

Military Antenna Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 4.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 5.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Platform, Technology, Frequency Band, Application, Point of Sale, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Electromagnetic compatibility-related challenges of satellite antennas Key Market Opportunities Development of ultra-compact communication terminals for advanced ground combat vehicles Key Market Drivers Growing adoption of electronically steered phased array antennas

Based on application, the electronic warfare segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The electronic warfare segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Innovative technologies, such as directed energy, lasers, electro-optic systems, infrared, and other visual techniques, require advanced military antennas to function effectively. The need for these specialized antennas has driven a significant rise in the deployment of electronic warfare systems worldwide. Consequently, this segment has experienced the highest growth rate in recent years, as military forces increasingly rely on these sophisticated technologies for their operations.

Based on point of sale, the OEMs segment is forecasted to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The OEMs segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) segment is primarily driven by the acquisition of new military equipment. This includes a wide range of assets such as military vehicles, aircraft, submarines, and next-generation fighter jets. Additionally, it covers helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and combat support aircraft. These acquisitions span across various platforms, whether airborne, on land, or at sea, reflecting a comprehensive modernization effort in military capabilities. As countries invest in these advanced technologies to strengthen their defense forces, the demand for OEMs continues to rise.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the market in 2024.

The military antenna industry in Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market in 2024. India is the largest market for military antennas in the Asia Pacific. The military antenna market in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors. Firstly, there's a rising demand for military aircraft equipped for surveillance purposes. These aircraft require advanced antennas to perform effectively, driving up the need for such technology. Additionally, countries in the region are increasing their investments in developing cutting-edge military antennas to enhance their defense capabilities. Lastly, the growing threats and tensions across borders in the Asia Pacific are prompting nations to bolster their military preparedness, further fueling the demand for advanced military antennas. Together, these elements are contributing to a robust expansion of the military antenna market in the region.

Key Market Players

The major military antenna companies players include L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), RTX (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), and Saab AB (Sweden), Viasat, Inc. (US), and ASELSAN A.S. (Turkey).

