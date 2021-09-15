Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market | Analyzing Growth in Aerospace & Defense Industry | Technavio
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the armored vehicles market size.
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market is poised to grow by USD 5.62 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The report identifies the ongoing digitization of battlefield operations as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), Armored personnel carrier (APC), Main battle tank (MBT), Self-propelled howitzer (SPH), and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, and South America). The advent of hybrid drivetrains in MRAPs is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market covers the following areas:
Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market Sizing
Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market Forecast
Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BAE Systems Plc
- Denel Dynamics
- General Dynamics Corp.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Navistar International Corp.
- Oshkosh Corp.
- Renault SA
- Rheinmetall AG
- Rostec State Corp.
Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market - Global unmanned ground vehicle market is segmented by application (military, commercial, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Global Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market - Global commercial aviation and military headset market is segmented by application (military headset and commercial aviation headset) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Armored personnel carrier (APC) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Main battle tank (MBT) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Self-propelled howitzer (SPH) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
