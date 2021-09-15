Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market | Analyzing Growth in Aerospace & Defense Industry | Technavio

The report identifies the ongoing digitization of battlefield operations as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), Armored personnel carrier (APC), Main battle tank (MBT), Self-propelled howitzer (SPH), and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, and South America). The advent of hybrid drivetrains in MRAPs is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The military armored vehicles and counter-IED vehicles market covers the following areas:

Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market Sizing

Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market Forecast

Military Armored Vehicles and Counter-IED Vehicles Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems Plc

Denel Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Navistar International Corp.

Oshkosh Corp.

Renault SA

Rheinmetall AG

Rostec State Corp.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market - Global unmanned ground vehicle market is segmented by application (military, commercial, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market - Global commercial aviation and military headset market is segmented by application (military headset and commercial aviation headset) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Armored personnel carrier (APC) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Main battle tank (MBT) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Self-propelled howitzer (SPH) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BAE Systems Plc

Denel Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Navistar International Corp.

Oshkosh Corp.

Renault SA

Rheinmetall AG

Rostec State Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/military-armored-vehicles-and-counter-vehicles-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

